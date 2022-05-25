Editorial: Voting is going to be harder in Oklahoma

Oklahoma voters are going to have a harder time casting a ballot with the latest ill-conceived laws to fight the myth of election fraud.

House Bill 3364 and House Bill 3365, from Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City, are meant to tighten rules in the name of election security. The bills are vague, confusing and lacking in detail. Both are signed into law.

In HB 3364, a person requesting an absentee ballot must get an identification number from the Oklahoma State Election Board. It’s unclear how to obtain this number. House discussion indicates it would be electronically distributed.

Then, there is this passage:

“If the voter does not recall which identification number he or she included in the voter registration record, the voter may provide multiple identification numbers, at least one of which must match the identification number in the voter registration record if such record included an identification number. If the voter registration record does not contain a birth date or an identification number, the absentee ballot application shall be accepted without a match of a birth date or an identification number.”

That’s not exactly straight-forward. For a demographic who may not be tech savvy, this could be a significant challenge.

HB 3365 adds more verification requirements for voters, including for addresses with five or more registered voters. A concerning section appears to up the chances of canceling registrations for various reasons.

Often, a person doesn’t know they have been taken off the rolls until Election Day. Voters are not reassured by the provisional ballot process.

Taken separately, these measures seem innocuous or perhaps within reason. Taken in total, they add up to several opportunities at keeping someone from voting.

Oklahoma does not have a voter fraud problem. A League of Women Voters of Oklahoma analysis of the 1.5 million votes cast in 2020 found 59 irregularities referred to district attorneys. Of those, one led to a criminal charge, resulting in a guilty plea.

Still, an even more complicated measure is pending on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk. House Bill 3232 from Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon, has roots in federal distrust.

It instructs state officials to ignore “any federal law, regulation, order, or other official action” that “seeks to substantially modify or supersede any (state) voter registration or election administration laws” in the conduct of state and local elections.

That may sound great for those reveling in fights with the federal government. But, testimony on its consequences indicates a headache for voters.

Officials say this would likely cause the creation of separate voter registration lists — one for those eligible to vote only for federal elections and another for state and local races. And, elections would be held on different days because of the complexity of administering two sets of rules.

It would cost taxpayers $1 million to $1.5 million per election.

We encourage Stitt to veto this onerous measure. It’s costly, complex and does not secure elections or make it easier on voters. If he doesn’t veto the bill, it’ll become law and add another layer to disenfranchise voters.

