Editorial: Votes are in, winners chosen, let's move on

On this post-Election Day, a collective breath is warranted to re-focus on our shared goals and move forward.

The rough-and-tumble nature of politics amped up in the last few years to become particularly divisive. Dark money groups throw out exaggerations, misleading statements and occasional libel with little to no consequence. National punditry talking points seep into our local and state campaigns.

It’s dirty business, but it’s over, at least for now. No matter the winners and losers, the decisions have been made.

Democracy works when people run for office, voters show up at the polls and the electorate accepts the results. We appreciate those who offered themselves for candidacy.

For those who won, congratulations. But we offer a thought about governing in the years ahead.

Campaign rhetoric insinuated — and sometimes outright claimed — that America is engaged in a civil war. That is not true. Our country has divides over political philosophy and public policy, and it’s up to our representatives to find common ground for progress

We offer some words from President Abraham Lincoln, who presided over an actual civil war, a bloody conflict where at least 650,00 Americans were killed by their own countrymen.

During Lincoln’s re-election, the Civil War was in its fourth year. Lincoln insisted the election take place, even though no country had done so while in a military conflict. He said America cannot “have a free government without elections.”

On Election Day, Nov. 8, 1864, before knowing the outcome of the vote, he gave a response to a serenade.

“I cannot at this hour say what has been the result of the election; but, whatever it may be, I have no desire to modify this opinion — that all who have labored today in behalf of the Union organization, have wrought for the best interests of their country and the world, not only for the present, but for all future ages. I am thankful to God for this approval of the people.

“But while deeply grateful for this mark of their confidence in me, if I know my heart, my gratitude is free from any taint of personal triumph. I do not impugn the motives of any one opposed to me. It is no pleasure to me to triumph over any one; but I give thanks to the Almighty for this evidence of the people’s resolution to stand by free government and the rights of humanity.”

Lincoln won and moved forward with the entire country in mind, famously inviting to his decision-making table those who disagreed with him. We urge Oklahomans waking up today as public officials to embrace their role with the same humility and goal for unity as Lincoln.

Disagreements do not need to devolve into name-calling and demonization. We can acknowledge differences and seek common ground.

For those disappointed in the results, remember that democracy is a consistent transition of power. If these elected leaders don’t live up to expectations, then vote them out in the next election.