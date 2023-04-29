American voters will select their next president in 18 months. If the election were held today, their choices would be no different than in 2020: Joe Biden or Donald Trump. One might think there is plenty of time for other candidates to get on the ballot, but early indicators point to a rehash of the most controversial and disruptive elections in recent American history.

So why do it all over again? Is Washington so out of touch with the interests of mainstream Americans that Democratic and Republican leaders refuse to accept what constituents are telling them? The numbers are staring party leaders in the face: Nearly half of all voters in this country want someone other than Biden or Trump.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last week found that only 26% of Americans — and only about half of Democrats — said they wanted to see Biden run again. The president’s 58% approval rating among Black adults was down sharply from the roughly 90% who approved of Biden during his first months in office. Biden’s overall public approval rating is currently hovering around 42%. The numbers aren’t much different for Trump; 70% of the public does not want him to run for president again. Only 55% of Republicans want him to run next year.

Both the current and former president face a mountain to climb when it comes to gaining the necessary support from the public as a whole if they are their respective party’s nominees. If a general election was held today, 53% say they definitely would not vote for Trump, while 41% say they definitely would not vote for Biden, according to polls.

The two front runners at the moment have vulnerabilities that will be exploited on the campaign trail: Biden’s health and Trump’s legal woes.

There are growing concerns about Biden’s physical stamina and age. He would end his second term at 86 if reelected. During a news conference with South Korea’s president on Wednesday, Biden said such numbers don’t even compute with him. “I can’t even guess how old I am. I can’t even say the number; it doesn’t register with me,” he exclaimed. But they will with voters and can’t be easily dismissed, nor can the staggering inflation during his first two years as president.

Controversy continues to follow Trump. The ex-president, now 76, is mired in a slew of legal issues, including a civil sexual assault and defamation lawsuit with a trial that started Tuesday and the U.S. Justice Department’s ongoing investigations into his actions with the 2020 election.

There’s a year and a half for alternative candidates to emerge as challengers to Biden and Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are among those who have entered the GOP race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Vice President Mike Pence are also eyeing White House runs. It’s unclear whether anyone will give Biden a significant challenge, though author Marianne Williamson has made some gains.

Sensible Americans are yearning for an end to divisive politics, but above all, they want more choices for leaders who can move the country forward and return to normalcy. Voters are eagerly seeking options that have not yet emerged.