Editorial: Voter supression has partisan motives and racist impact — in Oklahoma and around the nation

Legislators in 28 states — including Oklahoma — have introduced proposals (some 106 and rising, according to the Brennan Center for Justice) to restrict voter access.

Let’s be clear about what this is — a bald-faced effort to prevent citizens from voting with partisan motives and a clearly racist impact. Unhappy with the results of the 2020 election, Republicans want to change the rules to exclude or dilute voters they don’t like, especially Democrats, minorities and people living in poverty.

One Oklahoma proposal would take the right of choosing Electoral College delegates away from the voters (and give it to the Legislature) unless Congress agrees to the partisan version of election reform, including nationwide voter ID requirements.

Another would wipe out all Oklahoma voter registrations and require voters to reregister.

Another would mandate hand counts of all Oklahoma elections. (Aside from its impracticality, the proposal is incredibly ignorant of the history of vote fraud in Oklahoma from the days before election machines.)