Editorial: Vote today in school, municipal elections

The polls are open today for Oklahomans to decide on an array of school and city issues, from board members to tax proposals.

Items on the Tulsa-area ballots include:

School board seats for Tulsa Public Schools District 7, Broken Arrow Seat 2, Union Zone 2 and Catoosa Seat 2. These have three or more candidates. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will advance to the general election on April 5.

School bond issues in Jenks, Bixby and Catoosa. These are multimillion-dollar packages that fund new buildings, renovations, buses and technology. None of the propositions would raise taxes.

City of Tulsa franchise agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The 15-year deal extends an agreement with the utility company that has been in place since 1933. The agreement gives PSO permission to access the city’s public rights of way, alleys and streets to operate the electric grid. In return, the utility company pays fees to the city, which are used for other basic services.

City council and municipal board seats in Sand Springs and Sapulpa.

A $43 million downtown performing arts center in Bixby.