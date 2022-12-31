Editorial: Upcoming year holds potential for progress on big problems

The upcoming year presents a unique time for potential progress with an absence of election distractions. That means much can be accomplished, if our leaders see fit to do so.

In Congress, a Republican-controlled House and Democrat-controlled Senate could bring either gridlock or bipartisanship. We hope for the latter and urge our congressional members to be part of finding areas of agreement.

For example, immigration is one of the longest-pending challenges facing Congress. The Dream Act has been pending since 2001, the older of the youths originally affected now in their mid-30s.

The undocumented population is aging. The Pew Research Center finds that at least 66% of undocumented people have lived in the U.S. for more than a decade. That means they have not come into contact with law enforcement and are likely working.

The U.S. can secure the border and address the outdated policies keeping people from entering and becoming legal residents. Our country has a workforce shortage in nearly every industry. We can find solutions that will make our nation stronger and more prosperous.

Other issues are primed for getting to common ground.

Health care is an ever-evolving need, particularly with rising prescription costs and private insurers continuing to raise deductibles, co-payments and other rates. Climate change has created chaotic and extreme weather. We need more advances in science and technology.

Our country must be vigilant on the world stage, preventing the spread of tyranny from such places as Russia and North Korea.

In Oklahoma, the political makeup of a Republican supermajority control of the Legislature and a Republican holding every state office ought to create forward movement.

But right now, more than one in five Oklahoma children go hungry. Nearly 18 out of 100,000 Oklahoma teens age 15-19 die by suicide, exceeding the national average and becoming worse. The state is No. 4 in teen births.

Public schools in the state added 2,600 more students this year, educating at least 90% of Oklahoma’s children. Yet raises haven’t been provided for teacher pay since 2019, and per-pupil expenditures rank 46th nationally. Lower-than-average outcomes reflect the low investments made.

Oklahoma ranks in the top three states for prison incarceration, led by the intakes from rural areas. Marijuana regulation needs to be strengthened to rid the state of criminal enterprises.

Oklahoma ranks No. 2 in the nation in the number of women killed by men — usually intimate partners. Tulsa County has the second-highest domestic violence rate in the state.

State leaders would best serve Oklahoma by avoiding wedge issues and cultural rhetoric and focus on these basic needs. Now is the time for solutions.

Tulsa officials face a host of issues, but housing and homelessness is reaching a crisis. Mayor G.T. Bynum has set a course for correction, which includes increasing the stock of available housing for lower- to moderate-income residents.

That doesn’t mean letting off momentum in areas of building trust with law enforcement, improving animal welfare, growing businesses, supporting public education, and tackling social issues such as hunger and child abuse.

Going into 2023, we are optimistic that people of different thoughts can work together on big problems. Digging into a position hasn’t produced prosperity. This is the year to be different, to be bold and to be better.

Featured video: