University of Tulsa President Brad Carson promised upon taking the job in 2021 that he would make the private university part of the city. He is delivering on that pledge in big ways with out-of-the-box thinking.

Last week, TU's Chapman Stadium rocked for the first time in 30 years by hosting a concert featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper. It was the first major concert at the stadium since New Kids on the Block played to a sold-out crowd there in 1990.

The show boosted visibility among people who don't usually visit TU. More importantly, it's a way to raise funds that will go toward student services. In a tweet responding to parking complaints, Carson said revenue from just that concert will complete a Chik-fil-A and Starbucks on campus.

"I know that this answer will not satisfy everyone, but when you get your pumpkin spice latte or your Chick-fil-A sandwich, do know that Motley Crue is footing the bill."

In an interview with staff writer Jimmie Tramel, Carson said he would like to host several concerts a year at the venue. The capacity gives an option for acts seeking to play in venues larger than the BOK Center. It's a good use for the stadium that is only used for football.

It's a wise approach to find profitable uses for empty buildings and facilities on campus to benefit students and staff.

In addition, TU saved Mayfest earlier this year and moved into a prominent building in the Tulsa Arts District.

Ahha Tulsa (formerly the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa) ran into financial trouble, and in November 2022 abruptly closed its headquarters at the Hardesty Arts Center building, 101 E. Archer St., and stepped away from operating the outdoor Mayfest festival of art, music and food.

In February, TU announced a takeover of both. It was an impressive feat to plan and launch the 50th annual multiday Mayfest within 100 days. Simultaneously, TU moved its Oklahoma Center for the Humanities into the former ahha Tulsa building, renaming it 101 Archer.

The property anchors the Tulsa Arts District, and Mayfest is a cultural touchstone for the city's arts scene. TU has ensured both will endure.

This is on top of TU continuing to operate the Gilcrease Museum through a contract with the city since 2008.

Other partnerships are being forged between TU and the community.

A first-time collaboration between TU and Tulsa Public Schools librarians took place as part of the public district's back-to-school professional development requirements. TPS staff met in TU's McFarlin Library for their workshops.

Carson announced TU is extending access to the university's library resources for all TPS librarians and teachers "as part of the university's goal to be a supportive neighbor in our community."

This is the type of active and tangible support that the urban school district needs.

We appreciate Carson's leadership in finding innovative ways TU can be part of making Tulsa a stronger, forward-thinking city.