Editorial: Unemployment benefits ought to be distributed in a straight-forward way

Ensuring a safe working environment is part of the equation as workers look at the risk of virus exposure on the job.

An Oklahoma County district judge last week ordered the state to resume unemployment benefits as originally distributed, saying Stitt acted unilaterally without authority or consent from the Board of Commissioners of the Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission.

An emergency appeal was filed at the state’s high court by Attorney General John O’Connor. The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard the case on Wednesday.

Regardless of the outcome, state leaders need to reassess how the change has affected Oklahomans and other issues that may be in the way.

We believe Oklahomans are willing to work. That shows with the eighth-lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 3.7% as of the end of June. The U.S. rate was at 5.9%.

For those who haven’t found work or for employers frustrated by a lack of applicants, other obstacles may be in the way. This incentive program might not work for them.