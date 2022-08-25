Editorial: U.S. well-served by Dr. Fauci's lifetime of public service

Never before has an infectious disease specialist risen to the kind of success and fame that brings a Medal of Freedom, death threats and inspiration for “Saturday Night Live” sketches.

That’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, who announced Monday that he will retire from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year. He has spent more than 50 years in public service.

The country has been well-served by his honest and unflappable approach, especially when faced with campaigns of misinformation and political pushback.

At 81, Fauci has served under seven presidents and guided a nation through all its modern pandemics — coronavirus, Ebola, Zika, anthrax scares and AIDS. He insists that his advice comes from science, not politics.

Yet, almost from the beginning, he faced controversy.

When Fauci took over as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, HIV was spreading rapidly among gay men, killing nearly all of them because no treatment existed.

AIDS activists organized by the late ’80s to protest at the National Institute of Health and at the Food and Drug Administration for lack of progress on a cure. Fauci was among the mainstream scientists who didn’t want to change the clinical trial process so scientific integrity could be preserved.

Activists argued that this kept potentially lifesaving drugs from dying patients, turning their attention to Fauci. They had “die ins” in front of his office while shouting “Fire Fauci.” This started a complicated relationship with AIDS activist and gay rights icon Larry Kramer, who once wrote an open letter calling Fauci a murderer.

But Fauci befriended Kramer, listened and eventually made changes to make those trial drugs more immediately available. Under President George W. Bush, he helped design a global HIV/AIDS program. Bush awarded Fauci the Medal of Freedom.

Before Kramer died in May 2020, he was one of Fauci’s staunchest defenders during the COVID-19 response.

The biggest test of his career has been the recent coronavirus response. It has killed more than 1 million Americans, including more than 16,300 Oklahomans.

More Americans died of COVID-19 in two years than in the four decades of the AIDS pandemic.

Fauci became the face of the coronavirus public health response. Because it is a new virus, much was not known as it quickly swept across the nation. It led to evolving recommendations, particularly around masks and public gatherings.

Those shifts gave President Donald Trump and other conservatives reason to blame him for the pandemic’s financial fallout. As criticisms and conspiracy theories ramped up, death threats were made against Fauci and his family, requiring full-time security detail.

Fauci remained steady, providing scientific information as it became available.

We appreciate Fauci’s lifelong dedication to public health. He was a calm in the middle of chaos. He kept Americans healthier and safer while positioning our country as a leader in science.