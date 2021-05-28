Editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe wants a second interstate for Tulsa

We support Sen. Jim Inhofe’s proposal to give an interstate highway designation to a portion of U.S. 412.

The highway passes through Tulsa (as Interstate 244) and carries traffic from northwest Arkansas to Interstate 35 and beyond.

Inhofe and Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have introduced legislation to give interstate designation to the highway from I-35 in Noble County to Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas.

Inhofe’s primary argument is one of economic development.

The Tulsa metropolitan area has more than 1 million people, but only one interstate highway, I-44. Tulsa is virtually the only inland U.S. city of its size that isn’t served by two interstates, Inhofe says.

When businesses are looking for places to locate, they often make the quality of local transportation network are top criteria.

Much of U.S. 412 is already at interstate standards or very close to it. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority owns and operates the four-lane, limited-access Cimarron Turnpike from I-35 to just west of Tulsa and the four-lane, limited-access Cherokee Turnpike from Rogers County into Delaware County.