Editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe wants a second interstate for Tulsa
Editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe wants a second interstate for Tulsa

Cimarron Turnpike (copy)

The Cimarron Turnpike is U.S. 412 between Tulsa and Interstate 35. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has backed a plan to give an interstate highway designation to U.S. 412 in the eastern half of Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

 Tulsa World file

We support Sen. Jim Inhofe’s proposal to give an interstate highway designation to a portion of U.S. 412.

The highway passes through Tulsa (as Interstate 244) and carries traffic from northwest Arkansas to Interstate 35 and beyond.

Inhofe and Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have introduced legislation to give interstate designation to the highway from I-35 in Noble County to Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas.

Inhofe’s primary argument is one of economic development.

The Tulsa metropolitan area has more than 1 million people, but only one interstate highway, I-44. Tulsa is virtually the only inland U.S. city of its size that isn’t served by two interstates, Inhofe says.

When businesses are looking for places to locate, they often make the quality of local transportation network are top criteria.

Much of U.S. 412 is already at interstate standards or very close to it. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority owns and operates the four-lane, limited-access Cimarron Turnpike from I-35 to just west of Tulsa and the four-lane, limited-access Cherokee Turnpike from Rogers County into Delaware County.

Designating U.S. 412 as an interstate would attract new business, improve safety, enhance freight mobility, connect rural and urban communities better and make the state’s highway funding go further.

The three senators involved in the proposal are all members of the minority Republican Party, but Inhofe is the senior member and former chairman of the highway-funding Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. (Boozman is also a committee member.)

From that position, he’s pulled off miracles of clout and constituent service before — as in the six-lane expansion of Interstate 44 in Tulsa. We encourage his latest effort, which is in the best interest of Tulsa and the state.

Wayne Greene reads Tulsa World editorial: 54 Union and Broken Arrow high school graduates will also receive TCC degrees Thursday thanks to the EDGE program
