Editorial: U.S. Rep. Tom Cole's solution to McGirt issues has problems of its own

We appreciate U.S. Rep. Tom Cole’s efforts to resolve Oklahoma criminal justice problems created by the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

In 2020, the high court ruled that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation, which includes most of Tulsa, had never been dissolved. As a result, Oklahoma lost criminal jurisdiction there for any crimes involving Native American suspects or victims.

It was a reversal of more than 100 years of state sovereignty: Only the tribes or the federal government could prosecute many crimes in what federal law calls “Indian Country.”

Subsequent court rulings extended the same situation to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations, creating a criminal justice problem for everyone in the eastern half of the state and putting a heavy cost on the tribes.

We have long said that the solution to the problem is congressional authorization of tribal-state compacts to allow for state prosecution of most crimes in Indian Country. But that won’t be easy. It will require the deal-making skills of a master politician, like Tom Cole.

We applaud Cole’s opening effort, announced this week, but see at least two problems in the details.