Editorial: U.S. Rep. Tom Cole's solution to McGirt issues has problems of its own

We appreciate U.S. Rep. Tom Cole’s efforts to resolve Oklahoma criminal justice problems created by the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
In 2020, the high court ruled that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation, which includes most of Tulsa, had never been dissolved. As a result, Oklahoma lost criminal jurisdiction there for any crimes involving Native American suspects or victims.
It was a reversal of more than 100 years of state sovereignty: Only the tribes or the federal government could prosecute many crimes in what federal law calls “Indian Country.”
Subsequent court rulings extended the same situation to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations, creating a criminal justice problem for everyone in the eastern half of the state and putting a heavy cost on the tribes.
We have long said that the solution to the problem is congressional authorization of tribal-state compacts to allow for state prosecution of most crimes in Indian Country. But that won’t be easy. It will require the deal-making skills of a master politician, like Tom Cole.
We applaud Cole’s opening effort, announced this week, but see at least two problems in the details.
First, the current wording of Cole’s bill would give congressional acknowledgment to the court’s ruling concerning Oklahoma tribal reservations. Gov. Kevin Stitt hasn’t accepted that idea, making the compact bill poisonous fruit. With the Supreme Court’s ruling, there’s no necessity for poking that issue in a bill aimed at solutions, and it should be dropped.
More troubling is that Cole’s bill only applies to two of the five tribes involved, the Cherokees and Chickasaws.
The other three tribes have indicated they aren’t interested in negotiating deals with the state, but today’s disinterest could be tomorrow’s fascination if the Cherokees and Chickasaws can conclude compacts that benefit their members.
It wouldn’t be difficult to make Cole’s bill broader, applying it to all five tribes. If some nations aren’t interested in negotiating with the state, they won’t have to.
Let’s be frank: Any deal that that doesn’t potentially include the Muscogee Nation doesn’t solve the heart of the problem for Tulsa. Cole shouldn’t rule out that essential part of the solution from the beginning.
The premise and most of the details of Cole’s proposal are solid. Indeed, it could provide a pathway to solving the criminal justice problems created by the McGirt decision very simply and relatively quickly.
So why not design it in a way that is has a chance of working?
