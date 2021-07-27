Editorial: U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas urges Oklahomans to get COVID vaccinations ... and he's right

Frank Lucas is right.

“To have a normal, safe, and healthy fall, Oklahomans need to get vaccinated” against the dangers of the COVID-19 virus, Lucas wrote in a Tulsa World op/ed column Monday.

“We’ve come a long way since the height of the pandemic, but unfortunately, cases are dramatically increasing again in Oklahoma and across the country due to the COVID-19 delta variant and lack of vaccine participation,” the 3rd District Congressman wrote.

“We have a tool. We have a vaccine that can defeat this virus, and I appeal to every Oklahoman and American to join in our war-like effort to bring an end to this pandemic once and for all.”

It was the right thing to say, and politically brave of Lucas to say it.

Somehow protecting each other from a spreading disease has become political.

That doesn’t make any sense, really. Leaders of both parties have emphasized the importance of vaccination.

When he was vaccinated in March, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was trying to lead by example.