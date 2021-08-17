Editorial: U.S. prices have been rising for a year, as anyone who’s tried to buy food recently knows

Inflation continued to rise in July, although its pace slackened, the Labor Department reported last week.
The consumer price index increased 0.5% from June and 5.4% from a year ago, Bloomberg reported. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core CPI rose 0.3% from the prior month and 4.3% from July 2020.
Price measures of food, energy, shelter and new vehicles all contributed to the July gain.
Airfares and auto insurance costs declined.
Consumer prices have been going up for the past year, as anyone who has recently tried to buy lumber, gasoline or food knows.
While the July inflation figures aren’t good, they are an improvement. Consumer prices rose at an annualized rate of 7.5% in the first quarter.
The slowing of price increases gives some credence to comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that elevated inflation will ultimately prove temporary and related to supply constraints.
We hope that is true, but it’s hard not to also suspect that the stupendous amount of money poured into the nation’s economy by the federal government in the past year must also be creating demand-pull inflation, too.
Inflation is bad. It hurts everyone, but especially retirees, others on fixed incomes and those who live in poverty.
Sustained inflation is worse. It undercuts the public’s faith in the money supply and produces all sorts of peculiar, unproductive behavior.
By its very nature, inflation undercuts the ability of government to act. More federal money must go to pay for debt payments, leaving less money for anything else. The most effective measures to combat inflation — tight money policy — can be a cure more painful than the disease.
Anyone who lived through the 1970s remembers how inflation can dispirit the nation.
We hope President Biden and his economic advisors have their eye on the ball when it comes to this issue.
As we said in June, Washington has behaved for 20 years as if the U.S. economy is immune to the dangers of rising prices and has used that to approve unwise tax cuts and spending increases for things that aren’t national priorities. That is a fool’s paradise, and, if not corrected, the ordinary people will end up paying the price.