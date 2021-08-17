Editorial: U.S. prices have been rising for a year, as anyone who’s tried to buy food recently knows

Inflation is bad. It hurts everyone, but especially retirees, others on fixed incomes and those who live in poverty.

Sustained inflation is worse. It undercuts the public’s faith in the money supply and produces all sorts of peculiar, unproductive behavior.

By its very nature, inflation undercuts the ability of government to act. More federal money must go to pay for debt payments, leaving less money for anything else. The most effective measures to combat inflation — tight money policy — can be a cure more painful than the disease.

Anyone who lived through the 1970s remembers how inflation can dispirit the nation.

We hope President Biden and his economic advisors have their eye on the ball when it comes to this issue.