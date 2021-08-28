Editorial: U.S. must welcome Afghan refugees

The Biden administration has told U.S. aid groups to expect as many as 50,000 Afghans to be taken out of the nation during the chaotic days of the Taliban takeover.
We suspect many, many more want out but haven’t found a way.
Explicitly and implicitly, the U.S. has promised Afghans that we would be there for them if they stood up for the rights of women, LGBTQ citizens and others who face oppression at the hands of the Taliban. We made the same promises to those who aided our military. Translators and journalists, employees of nongovernmental organizations and ordinary citizens who demanded the right to live freely all have a claim on our nation’s word.
Those promise are due.
At the same time we are getting our own citizens out of harm’s way, the U.S. must open its doors to Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
Recently, the Tulsa World published a column by retired U.S. Army Capt. Adam Pasque, a U.S. Military Academy graduate living in Tulsa and a veteran of two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
“I am unwilling to watch the brave men and women who fought alongside me suffer the Taliban’s brutal retribution,” Pasque wrote.
We also published a column by Kien Pham, who escaped Vietnam after the communist takeover, came to the U.S., resettled successfully and now does business with the people of Vietnam.
“These Afghans are our friends and supporters,” Pham writes. “We want a community of Afghan Americans to help the U.S. build bridges with Afghanistan that will endure in the future.”
Opening our nation’s arms — and our city’s arms — to those in needs is a matter of moral obligation.
It is also clearly in the American tradition.
More than a million Vietnamese resettled in the United States following the fall of Saigon. The largest refugee resettlement effort in U.S. history brought Vietnamese culture, cuisine and work ethic to our nation.
It did not open our nation to terrorism; it made it stronger.
This in not just a matter of government policy and action. Resettling and integrating our Afghan allies will require buy-in from America’s people, its institutions and its religious community.
The collapse of the American-backed government in Kabul need not provoke a humanitarian disaster. America and its allies can absorb those fleeing the Taliban, put them to work and come out stronger in the end.