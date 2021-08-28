Editorial: U.S. must welcome Afghan refugees

The Biden administration has told U.S. aid groups to expect as many as 50,000 Afghans to be taken out of the nation during the chaotic days of the Taliban takeover.

We suspect many, many more want out but haven’t found a way.

Explicitly and implicitly, the U.S. has promised Afghans that we would be there for them if they stood up for the rights of women, LGBTQ citizens and others who face oppression at the hands of the Taliban. We made the same promises to those who aided our military. Translators and journalists, employees of nongovernmental organizations and ordinary citizens who demanded the right to live freely all have a claim on our nation’s word.

Those promise are due.

At the same time we are getting our own citizens out of harm’s way, the U.S. must open its doors to Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Recently, the Tulsa World published a column by retired U.S. Army Capt. Adam Pasque, a U.S. Military Academy graduate living in Tulsa and a veteran of two tours of duty in Afghanistan.