Editorial: U.S. men's soccer victory means a win for equal pay

When the U.S. Men’s National Team advanced to the World Cup knockout round after beating Iran 1-0, the U.S. Women’s National Team got a raise to earn more money than ever before.

That’s how gender equal pay works.

The men’s team gave America much to cheer and celebrate. Like sports tend to do, a political undertone emerged criticizing Iran’s human rights abuses, particularly toward women, making the victory ironic that it became profitable to U.S. women’s players.

Remember, the U.S. Women’s National Team is the most successful international women’s squad with four World Cup titles, four Olympic gold medals and nine CONCACAF Gold Cups.

Yet, they never earned as much as their male counterparts, even though all players are part of the U.S. Soccer Federation. It led to a lawsuit filed by some of the biggest stars on the U.S. women’s soccer team.

After years of arguing, a settlement agreement was reached in May that paid the women $24 million for back pay, but more importantly it restructured the salary system.

The new labor contract guarantees the U.S. men’s and women’s teams get the same pay when competing in international events. It is considered a landmark case for pay equality.

In addition, a provision was included that pools prize money payments U.S. Soccer receives from FIFA — the international governing body for the sport — for participating in the World Cup. It shares that equally among all team members.

Those FIFA payments are unequal between the men’s and women’s competitions, but this measure creates fairness. That begins with this current men’s World Cup.

The U.S. is the first country to make this type of pay arrangement in its national soccer teams. It should be a source of pride for all Americans.

Differences in World Cup prize money is significant. In 2019, the women’s World Cup total prize money was $30 million, up from $15 million in 2015. Next year, the women’s total prize will be $60 million. Still, the men’s World Cup winner this year will take home a total of $440 million.

Teams get prizes for each level they advance. With the men’s win into the knockout stage, they earn $13 million, which will be split with the women.

That makes the women’s portion higher than what they brought in for winning the World Cup.

The contract does not take money away from men. It recognizes that the work it takes to reach this elite level is the same for women and men. They all play under the same national federation; they all should be compensated equally.

If the women continue their dominance of the sport, the men will share in that success. We’re proud of what the U.S. soccer teams have accomplished, both on the off the field.

The U.S. men can honestly stand on the international soccer stage and say they support the rights of women; it’s not just talk for them. This is progress and a model for the world.