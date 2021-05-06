Editorial: U.S. children ought to have the pre-K options that Oklahoma has offered for decades

President Joe Biden’s desire to have universal early childhood education would give the nation what Oklahoma has offered for 25 years.

The state is a national leader in early education expansion that includes options for parents, a research institution and higher education credentials for pre-K teachers.

In 1998, the state education department added 4-year-olds to the per-pupil funding for public school districts to develop voluntary programs. It became the second state in the U.S. to offer free pre-K to all parents.

Now, nearly every Oklahoma district has a pre-K option with more than 75% of the state’s 4-year-olds enrolled in those public programs.

Early education is meant to better prepare children for elementary classrooms. Before Oklahoma’s universal pre-K, many children were arriving for kindergarten and first grade without basic skills such as writing their name, recognizing letters or holding a book.

This was particularly so in low-income neighborhoods. Children starting out behind have a much more difficult time accelerating.

Rather than target early education to specific groups, state officials decided all children would benefit. That has proven correct.