Editorial: Turn away LIV Golf to avoid associating with a rogue league controlled by a human rights-violating regime

Oklahoma does not need the controversy, disruption and unscrupulous underpinnings of the LIV Golf tournament.

Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow is in negotiation with the Saudi Arabia-controlled rogue league to host a tournament in May, according to sports columnist Bill Haisten. We urge the club — and all Oklahoma golf courses — to reject LIV Golf events.

The term "sportswashing" describes the motivation behind Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in starting the league. Extraordinary wealth among the Saudi elite is being used to distract from human rights abuses by using professional golf.

Families of 9/11 victims protest at LIV Golf tournaments, holding press conferences reminding the public that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens along with the mastermind, Osama bin Laden. In October 2018, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi government agents at its Turkish consulate. No one in the Saudi Arabian government has been held responsible.

In addition, Saudi Arabia is considered among the worst international abusers of human rights. This includes the sexual assault, torture and murder of women's rights activists and political prisoners. Saudi riches are tied to the oppression of millions of women, ethic and religious minorities and LGBTQ+ people.

These are not American values. These are not traits to be embraced by Broken Arrow, Tulsa or Oklahoma.

Players do not qualify for LIV Golf like the PGA Tour. It is by invitation only, with the lure of big money.

Forbes reports that seven of the top 10 highest paid golfers are with the LIV. Though, LIV golfers are losing sponsorships due to ties with the Saudi regime. The Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee says this:

“It’s lost on them that they’re working for a dictator and dictators are notoriously good at manipulating people to the incremental change it takes to get to tyranny. MBS (Mohammed bin Salman) claims to be this man of reform but in the same breath, he’s ordering the murder, the jailing and the torture of people who are fighting for reform. That is the person who controls the fund, who funds the tour, that Phil Mickelson says ‘he loves the side he’s on’. Congratulations. You’ve been bought.”

If moral righteousness isn't enough of a motivator to avoid LIV Golf, then consider the financial underperformance.

The league cannot secure a television contract and can only be seen on Facebook Live, YouTube or its website.

At a July tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, Sports Illustrated reported viewers ranged from 1,000 on Facebook Live to a high of 115,000 on YouTube. The Sports Business Journal found an average of 74,000 on YouTube for the final round. CBS’s coverage of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic on the same day averaged 2.5 million viewers.

Attendance isn't any better. Tickets priced at $75 to $100 were lowered to $5 to $10 on the following days. At one point, tickets went for $1.

Organizers won't release attendance numbers. But reporters state several thousand LIV Golf spectators, compared to the average 20,000 to 40,000 at a PGA event. Good bet most LIV Golf spectators attending are local.

That means there is little economic impact to be gained by hosting an LIV Golf tournament.

Oklahoma has a rich and honorable golf tradition, hosting PGA, LPGA and U.S. Opens at courses throughout the state. We do not want to sully that reputation by accepting a tournament that only attracts protestors, chaos, poor economic outcomes and ill will.