Editorial: Turkey Mountain Master Plan a significant investment in Tulsa's quality of life

This is an important step, and it illustrates how far we’ve come. It wasn’t that long ago when Turkey Mountain was eyed as a location for retail development; that idea was shelved in favor of keeping it as an urban wild space.

Since then, a broad public-private collaboration has expanded the park and secured its long-term future.

The benefits of these efforts are manifold.

Tulsa residents have retained a place where they can immerse themselves in nature, exercise and escape the bustle of the city.

Turkey Mountain supports local businesses that cater to outdoor recreation, including retailers who sell gear to outdoor enthusiasts, companies that run races there, and business owners who benefit from out-of-town visitors who participate in these events.

Educators and conservationists have a tremendous outdoor classroom.

Taken in full, the park represents a quality of life amenity that is useful in promoting Tulsa.