Editorial: Tulsa's iconic Celebrity Restaurant is the latest victim of the labor shortage

News that Tulsa’s iconic Celebrity Restaurant is closing was shocking to many Tulsans.

The swank restaurant at 3109 S. Yale Ave. has been the spot where generations of Tulsans have celebrated birthdays, anniversaries and any other special occasion. It was the sort of place where you could sit in a corner booth, listen to the piano at the bar and imagine Frank Sinatra walking in.

The owners say they hope to reopen around the holidays, but for now, the 58-year Tulsa tradition has gone dark.

In a Facebook post, Three Sirens Restaurant Group, which purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2019, says the Celebrity is being shuttered because of staffing problems.

Like many restaurants, Celebrity has had a hard time restaffing after the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have found ourselves unable to staff this particular restaurant. ... So for now, for the summer season at least, and until we can see a growth in the work force of this particular industry, we will be closing the doors,” the post says.

The Celebrity Restaurant is the latest victim of the post-COVID labor problems facing the state and the nation.