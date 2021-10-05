Editorial: Tulsa's housing plan worked in staving off evictions, but only for now

It appears that tenants and landlords turned to ERAP instead. About 400 more applications were filed in September than in the previous month. It is about 1,500 more applicants than in July.

That’s a good thing. Tenants get help, stay in their homes and don’t wreck their credit. Landlords get paid.

Eviction prevention becomes particularly important as Tulsa faces a shortage of about 3,000 affordable housing units. Those evicted have a hard time finding housing, leading them into homelessness.

Since April, ERAP has distributed more than $15 million to more than 3,000 Tulsa households with overdue rent. In total, Tulsa has provided about $19.6 million from federal stimulus aid for rental assistance.

That is not going to last forever. Funding will keep the program alive through next fall, and some federal funding will be available through 2024.

Advocates have identified long-term solutions including updates to the state’s Landlord Tenant Act. Lawmakers have a chance to do what Tulsans have done — listen, collaborate and act.