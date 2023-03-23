The lack of affordable housing is the No. 1 problem cited by Tulsa people who were homeless during a census count in the last 10 days in January.

The most recent point-in-time data released by Housing Solutions last week found a 6.6% increase in the city's homeless population and reasons that confirm and shatter some assumptions.

For years, housing advocates have stated Tulsa lacks enough housing units, with the most dire consequences affecting the most vulnerable individuals and families. The most-cited reason for homelessness by people on the streets was an inability to find affordable shelter.

A much deeper and detailed report, the Tulsa Housing Study — separate from the point-in-time census — verifies those explanations. It found a shortage of units across the economic spectrum, which depresses choices for the middle- and lower-income households.

That report inspired a citywide coalition of housing groups with an ambitious goal of spending $245 million a year to add housing stock through the next decade. It contains comprehensive information and potential recommendations, noting that Tulsa has a chance to solve a problem before it becomes almost insurmountable.

If the report is ignored and nothing changes, it's estimated Tulsa's homeless population could soar to about 14,000 people in a decade.

Compare that to the point-in-time data that found 1,133 people who were homeless two months ago in Tulsa. It's obvious the city cannot sit back and do nothing.

To understand other reasons leading to homelessness, 54% said domestic violence was a factor in losing their shelter. That tracks with other data from law enforcement and area nonprofits showing a worsening domestic violence problem.

About 41% report being chronically homeless, meaning not having shelter for at least a year or repeatedly while struggling with a disabling condition such as a physical disability, substance abuse or mental health diagnosis.

Of those in the census, 30% said they had a mental health disorder that factored into their homelessness. That may surprise some people who believe most people without shelter struggle with brain health diseases.

A persistent myth has been that homeless people are bussed into the city. The point-in-time count found 15.6% originated from another city. Oftentimes, they arrive with an intention to stay with family or friends.

As Oklahoma continues working on criminal justice reforms, the count found 56% of the city's homeless had a history of incarceration. More work is needed to better reintegrate those released from prison back into communities.

Another notable finding was that 14% of those homeless were employed. That's a low percentage now. But other cities that didn't make plans and progress in housing development have higher percentages of working residents unable to afford shelter.

Tulsa can avoid making this worse. We are encouraged by Mayor G.T. Bynum's initial inclusion of $75 million for housing in the extension of the Improve Our Tulsa proposal, which is consistent with his two-year $500 million housing challenge.

We hope this data adds to the urgency of bringing more housing players to the table for long-term solutions.