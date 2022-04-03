Editorial: Tulsa's Felix Jones changing energy, vibe of history's dark reminder

Tulsa’s Felix Jones is bringing big energy to flip the script on one of the city’s most recognizable estates.

His leadership in transforming the Skyline Mansion for the past two years provides a powerful symbol of change, showing how our past doesn’t dictate the future.

A Tulsa World Magazine story written by Jimmie Tramel gives the details behind the purchase of the mansion at 620 N. Denver Ave. It’s a compelling tale starting with a young Jones routinely riding his bike by the property, calling it the “boogeyman’s house.”

Jones became a standout player at Booker T. Washington High School and University of Arkansas before going to the NFL as a first-round draft pick. He then racked up more than 4,000 yards in five seasons as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But, his bigger legacy may be turning around that once-foreboding mansion.

For decades, the property was named after its original owner, Tate Brady, a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The year after its construction, the Tulsa Race Massacre decimated a thriving Black business district and residential neighborhoods. The affects echo in racial disparities today.

Brady’s father fought for the Confederacy, and it reflected in the mansion. The Greek Revival style 15-room, 8,352-square-foot residence was designed after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Virginia home, called “Arlington House” which is on the grounds of the Arlington National Cemetery.

Walls in Brady’s mansion once featured scenes of the Confederacy and the mantle displayed paintings of Confederate generals Lee, Joseph E. Johnston and Stonewall Jackson. In 1908, Brady organized the largest national convention of the Veterans of the Confederacy up to that point.

That’s all gone. Now, the mansion boasts displays acknowledging Black Wall Street, Black historical figures and local Black stars like the GAP Band and NFL player Tyler Lockett.

It’s welcoming and has a positive vibe. It’s feels like a new era.

Skyline Mansion is being used as an event space. It was one of the sites where material was recorded for a “Fire in Little Africa” album, released last year by Motown Records/Black Forum in partnership with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.

“It has been a long two years, but now I think the community is seeing what I’m trying to do with the house and hopefully they see the good in it as far as I’m trying to teach the next generation. I want to empower the less fortunate and continue to encourage them to be civilized citizens. That’s what I’m trying to continually do. Now I have this building to kind of help me do that.”

We thank Jones for his vision and investment in Tulsa; his work ought to inspire all of us to make the city better.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.