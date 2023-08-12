While citizens might scoff at the creation of a task force on an important issue, they should be happy to hear about one with already funded recommendations that begin being implemented next month.

That was the news out of the Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force established by Mayor G.T. Bynum. While looking at long-term answers, the task force came up with nine short-term policies. As staff writer Kevin Canfield reported in his story about the announcement, the mayor says the money to pay for all of them is already in the bank.

We appreciate the work of the task force and are happy to see some solutions coming quickly to a city where thousands are either experiencing homelessness or receiving related services and numbers continue to grow.

It’s time for Tulsa to be a leader in helping those experiencing homelessness and housing its citizens. That’s especially true with solutions known to be effective in other cities.

The task force’s initiatives urge the city to:

Create an emergency temporary housing program aimed at getting 100 unsheltered homeless people off the streets immediately

Identify long-term units for homeless people

Establish a low-barrier shelter

Provide more kennel facilities

Give the parks director the authority to regulate open containers and the consumption of alcohol in city parks

Clarify city ordinances to make it clear that it is against the law for people to block a sidewalk

Reconsider increasing the penalties in the city’s trespassing ordinance

Enforce city ordinances with advance permission from other agencies not to delay action when trespassing or other crimes occur on their properties

Clarify that Tulsa police officers are to enforce city ordinances the same for everyone regardless of their housing status

All of this will be funded by more than $8 million in federal funding from opioid settlements, the American Rescue Plan Act and other sources, the mayor said.

If homelessness is something you have a thought on, or even a solution for, the city will have a second community meeting on the topic. Details haven’t been released yet.

Just like with so many community issues, the city is willing to listen. We hope more citizens show up at the next meeting so the best ideas can be executed as quickly as possible.

Whether it’s supportive housing for the chronically homeless or simply more apartments at all levels, it is time for every district of Tulsa to be part of the solution. We are eager to hear the ideas of city councilors in every district as these nine initiatives get going.

Some Tulsans and elected leaders vote to make sure such solutions are “not in my back yard.” We are tired of the argument. Homelessness is in almost everyone’s backyard, and if no additional housing is made available, it will come to yours sooner rather than later.

The fact is that Tulsa needs 12,900 housing units — of all types and price points — over the next decade, according to the Tulsa Citywide Housing Assessment.

We want to see action on these initiatives and hope the community comes together with the momentum created by this task force.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.