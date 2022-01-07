Editorial: Tulsan Ron Peters leaves public service as champion for children and families

For 20 years, Tulsa resident Ron Peters has been a consistent and effective lawmaker, showing how great things can happen when people find common ground.

Peters, currently serving as the District 3 Tulsa County commissioner, announced his retirement for later this month. We thank him for his long service and record that benefits families and quality of life.

Before entering politics as an elected official, he worked at Occidental Oil and Gas as director of public and government affairs and co-owned a local public relations firm. He represented state House District 70 for 12 years before he was term limited out. In 2013, he was elected as county commissioner.

As a state legislator, Peters earned a reputation as one of the Legislature’s most ardent child advocates. He was among the first to embrace early childhood education programs and backed child-abuse prevention programs. He helped push through measures for tougher penalties for domestic violence, including one targeting methamphetamine production. Another bill encouraged doctors to volunteer to care for the indigent.