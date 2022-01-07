Editorial: Tulsan Ron Peters leaves public service as champion for children and families

For 20 years, Tulsa resident Ron Peters has been a consistent and effective lawmaker, showing how great things can happen when people find common ground.
Peters, currently serving as the District 3 Tulsa County commissioner, announced his retirement for later this month. We thank him for his long service and record that benefits families and quality of life.
Before entering politics as an elected official, he worked at Occidental Oil and Gas as director of public and government affairs and co-owned a local public relations firm. He represented state House District 70 for 12 years before he was term limited out. In 2013, he was elected as county commissioner.
As a state legislator, Peters earned a reputation as one of the Legislature’s most ardent child advocates. He was among the first to embrace early childhood education programs and backed child-abuse prevention programs. He helped push through measures for tougher penalties for domestic violence, including one targeting methamphetamine production. Another bill encouraged doctors to volunteer to care for the indigent.
Peters was often on committees and task forces examining problems of poor child outcomes. He often did this work quietly, without the need for headlines or firebrand speeches.
If anything, the Republican was known as the level-headed official with an ability to rein in runaway discussions on the legislative floor.
As a volunteer, he was a member of many boards, including the Tulsa Parent Child Center, Hospice of Green Country, Tulsa Boys Home and Junior Achievement.
After being elected county commissioner, he brokered the deals for two new barns for the county’s road maintenance headquarters and was instrumental in securing funding to maintain and enhance Expo Square. He put effort into improving the working conditions for county employees.
Peters has a talent for working across lines, whether political party or jurisdictions. As a county commissioner, he helped state lawmakers pass legislation allowing residents to pay property taxes in installmens and giving counties authority to offer larger continuing education bonuses.
At age 77, Peters says it’s time to retire and be with family and play golf.
Tulsa and Oklahoma are better because of Peters. We wish him a happy retirement and thank him for his service.
