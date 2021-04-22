 Skip to main content
Editorial: Tulsa will miss Gilcrease Museum while it's closed, but it will come back better
Editorial: Tulsa will miss Gilcrease Museum while it's closed, but it will come back better

Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum — the city’s crown jewel art and history collection — will close July 5 for a major rebuild.

The museum’s troubled main building will be torn down and reconstructed, a process that will take years.

The new facility is expected to cost about $83.6 million, funded in part with $65 million from the Vision Tulsa 2016 sales tax package. A $10 million gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation is also critical to the Gilcrease rebirth.

Tulsans love Gilcrease and will miss it while the main building is closed and more than 200,000 items are in storage. But the temporary closing is truly the best way to serve the city and the collection.

In 2016, voters approved funding for big improvements to the museum, but when architects started working on that project, they found problems too significant for a renovation.

The museum’s main building is actually five structures built together over the decades and awkwardly nestled together like dented spoons. The center of the building is more than 100 years old. Making meaningful improvements in the meandering, aging structure proved more expensive than they would be worth.

We’re sure some have wondered why the city couldn’t have started the rebuild a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, closing the museum for three months and deadening people’s interest in going to public place.

Such hindsight is natural, but you can’t rush a museum rebuild. A year ago, no one actually knew what was ahead for the pandemic, there were no designs for the rebuild and arrangements hadn’t been made for moving and storing the priceless collection. The year was used wisely to plan an orderly, smart, safe transition.

We will miss Gilcrease while it’s closed. For many, it’s a must-see attraction for out-of-town visitors. But the museum won’t be gone in any permanent sense. Indeed, when it reopens, it will be better and ready to serve the city for generations.

