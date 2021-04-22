Editorial: Tulsa will miss Gilcrease Museum while it's closed, but it will come back better

Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum — the city’s crown jewel art and history collection — will close July 5 for a major rebuild.

The museum’s troubled main building will be torn down and reconstructed, a process that will take years.

The new facility is expected to cost about $83.6 million, funded in part with $65 million from the Vision Tulsa 2016 sales tax package. A $10 million gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation is also critical to the Gilcrease rebirth.

Tulsans love Gilcrease and will miss it while the main building is closed and more than 200,000 items are in storage. But the temporary closing is truly the best way to serve the city and the collection.

In 2016, voters approved funding for big improvements to the museum, but when architects started working on that project, they found problems too significant for a renovation.