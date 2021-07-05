Editorial: Tulsa welcomes the state FFA convention

More than 10,000 students wearing the recognizable blue and gold jackets will be coming to Tulsa for the Oklahoma Future Farmers of America convention starting next year.

Oklahoma FFA remains an important and strong part of educating the state’s youth. We welcome the young agriculture students and their teachers to our city.

The two-day convention is moving from Oklahoma City in May 2022 to be held at the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center.

The convention is booked for Tulsa through 2026 at least. We hope the relationship lasts even longer.

It’s a boon to the city with an expected first year economic impact of $8.9 million. Even more, Tulsa has the chance to show what it has to offer and support the education programs.

Oklahoma FFA is the fifth largest in the nation, boasting 365 chapters statewide with more then 25,000 members.

The convention is a high point for an FFA student. Members gather to receive individual and degree recognition and chapter awards. They elect state officers and handle delegate business.

Oklahoma FFA is often a family tradition with students spending years working toward these honors.