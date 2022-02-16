Editorial: Tulsa welcomes elite athletes to new USA BMX site

It took six years, $23 million and a location change, but Tulsa is now the hub for USA BMX. We welcome these elite athletes to our city.

The twisting path to this point was frustrating at times. It’s a credit for those committed to the project to make this a successful opening this week.

The idea to lure USA BMX to Tulsa started in 2016 with a $15 million budget from a Vision Tulsa sales tax package and plan to build at the fairgrounds on the old Drillers Stadium field. A beverage contract disagreement led to the need for another site.

That hiccup led to the opportunity for redevelopment of the former Evans-Fintube location just north of downtown. For decades, city officials have been entertaining ideas on what to do with the property. This has shown to be a good fit, even though costs went up.

City leaders rallied and found agreement to use $6.5 million in municipal funds and a $1.5 million donation from the Hardesty Family Foundation to make up the difference.

What we see now is a world-class facility worthy of hosting national BMX events. The complex at 490 N. Lansing Ave. holds the new USA BMX Hall of Fame, headquarters and stadium with bleacher seating for 2,000 people.