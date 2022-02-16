Editorial: Tulsa welcomes elite athletes to new USA BMX site

It took six years, $23 million and a location change, but Tulsa is now the hub for USA BMX. We welcome these elite athletes to our city.
The twisting path to this point was frustrating at times. It’s a credit for those committed to the project to make this a successful opening this week.
The idea to lure USA BMX to Tulsa started in 2016 with a $15 million budget from a Vision Tulsa sales tax package and plan to build at the fairgrounds on the old Drillers Stadium field. A beverage contract disagreement led to the need for another site.
That hiccup led to the opportunity for redevelopment of the former Evans-Fintube location just north of downtown. For decades, city officials have been entertaining ideas on what to do with the property. This has shown to be a good fit, even though costs went up.
City leaders rallied and found agreement to use $6.5 million in municipal funds and a $1.5 million donation from the Hardesty Family Foundation to make up the difference.
What we see now is a world-class facility worthy of hosting national BMX events. The complex at 490 N. Lansing Ave. holds the new USA BMX Hall of Fame, headquarters and stadium with bleacher seating for 2,000 people.
The first-floor Hall of Fame includes two classrooms for youth STEAM programs, a museum/events center and a pro shop. It is adorned with jerseys and bikes with a timeline of the sport’s rise to prominence.
The opening marks a significant addition to Tulsa’s growth and future prosperity. The center will attract the world’s top athletes in the sport, including Olympians, to the city.
Shane Fernandez, president and chairman of USA BMX, projects at least 200,000 visitors to the center with a constant stream of activities six days a week. Premier riders from across the globe will be training while other parts of the complex will host after-school clinics and private coaching.
All levels of the sport will be represented in the new facility.
Even those who are not followers of BMX will reap the benefits. This will attract new people to the city and heighten Tulsa’s international visibility.
“As much as I love BMX, it is the vibe of Tulsa that I think is making this the most desirable track,” Fernandez told reporter Kevin Canfield.
We thank all those who stayed with this vision, adding another layer of vibrancy to our city.