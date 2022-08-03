Editorial: Tulsa voters ought to support upcoming three City Charter amendments

City of Tulsa voters would be well-served by approving the three City Charter amendments on the Aug. 23 ballot.

The measures are reasonable changes to update language, set better residency requirements for city office and stagger the terms of the city’s top two elected officials.

The first proposal would remove the reference to the Tulsa mayor’s salary. It was written in 1990, when the pay was $70,000 a year. However, the salary has changed through the years and is now at $105,000.

Approving the amendment does not change the mayor’s salary; it only removes the reference to an exact amount.

The second proposed amendment would require candidates for city councilor, mayor and city auditor to have been city and district residents for at least 365 days. This mirrors the requirement for the Oklahoma City mayor and its councilors.

Currently, the Tulsa City Charter requires that the mayor and auditor live in the city but doesn’t set a time of residency for eligibility. City Council candidates must have lived in their districts for at least 90 days before filing. The change was not prompted by any specific person or situation.

It is a fair expectation that a person representing residents to have lived among them for at least a year. Elected representatives govern better when having gone through the experience of those they serve, and a year is a sensible requirement.

That proposal would also more clearly state what happens when the boundaries of a City Council district change due to redistricting, which occurs after a census. A candidate can still run for City Council in a new district if those lines shift.

The third proposed amendment would expand the city auditor’s term from two years to four years starting in December 2026. It would also stagger the auditor’s term and the mayor’s existing four-year term.

Four years is a minimum that should previously have been in place for the auditor. An auditor cannot adequately see trends and changes in just two years.

The practical reality of two-year terms puts officials in near-constant campaign mode. That makes it difficult to focus on governing, a challenge for people responsible for fiscal oversight.

Staggering the term with the mayor provides stability in election years. With any new elected official, there is a learning curve to the job. By alternating the terms, Tulsa would have an experienced leader in city budgets no matter who enters those offices. The move would enhance the independence of the offices of mayor and auditor.

Also, with the terms staggered, it’s possible that two different people could serve as auditor under one mayor. That is not a bad idea in having a new set of eyes on city finances, if the voters felt that was needed.

We support the City Charter amendment proposals and encourage residents to vote yes. <&rule>

