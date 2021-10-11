Editorial: Tulsa Standard showing in welcome of refugees

The open arms of Tulsans to refugees arriving from Afghanistan demonstrates the city’s humanitarian and philanthropic spirit.

Oklahoma is receiving the highest per capita number of displaced Afghans, with about 850 expected in eastern parts of the state. Tulsans have rallied to prepare and welcome the newcomers.

For weeks, Catholic Charities, as the federally recognized resettlement organization, has been working with other Tulsa groups to have housing, meals, clothing and other necessities for families to get a fresh start.

It is a challenge to have this ready, but Tulsans are showing teamwork and generosity in doing this.

Tulsa’s leadership set this hospitable tone, recognizing the responsibility we have to our Afghan allies and the power in having immigrants and diversity in our community.