Editorial: Tulsa’s mask mandate will end with April, but everyone should still wear masks in public anyway

Once the ordinance was in place, Tulsans obeyed it by and large. We were impressed at the willingness of the vast majority to do the right thing to protect themselves and their fellow Tulsans.

Even if there isn’t a legally enforceable requirement to wear a mask in public, you still should do so, even if you have been vaccinated.

The best advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that everyone should avoid crowds, wear masks in public places and stay 6 feet apart from others. Wash your hands frequently, and get a vaccination as soon as possible.