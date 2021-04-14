Editorial: Tulsa’s mask mandate will end with April, but everyone should still wear masks in public anyway

On the recommendation of local health experts, Tulsa officials are ready to let the city’s mask ordinance expire at the end of the month.
With an increasing portion of the population vaccinated, the threat of a hospital space emergency that initially drove the mask ordinance has clearly passed.
The local COVID-19 metrics are headed in the right direction, leading Tulsa Health Department officials to sign off on the ordinance’s end.
Some other mandates, including spacing requirements in restaurants, will also be allowed to expire if the positive trend continues. Mayor G.T. Bynum’s executive order requiring all restaurant and bar employees to wear masks and requiring an approved safety plan for events over 500 people will remain in effect. Businesses may (and should) continue to require customers to wear masks.
Oklahoma City officials have announced similar plans.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned against easing off mask mandates, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said he has signed off on this move.
The ordinance was a politically difficult choice, but the right one. It prevented infection and saved lives. While other communities wilted under the pressure of bad science and loud people, Tulsa’s City Council did the right thing. It was courageous, and it worked.
Once the ordinance was in place, Tulsans obeyed it by and large. We were impressed at the willingness of the vast majority to do the right thing to protect themselves and their fellow Tulsans.
Even if there isn’t a legally enforceable requirement to wear a mask in public, you still should do so, even if you have been vaccinated.
The best advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that everyone should avoid crowds, wear masks in public places and stay 6 feet apart from others. Wash your hands frequently, and get a vaccination as soon as possible.
We pray that the day will come when we can leave our masks behind. That day has not arrived yet. Roughly 20% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. In Oklahoma, the number is a little over 21%. That’s far short of the herd immunity goal, which means masks and distancing will continue to be norms of good health and modern etiquette for some time to come.
