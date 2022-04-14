Editorial: Tulsa restauranteurs showing resilience

Restaurateurs are making a comeback after having survived one of the most challenging hits to their industry, showing business acumen and loyalty from their customers.

The pandemic came down particularly harsh on dine-in eateries, many of which relied on bar sales to get past razor-edge profits. Some establishments closed; some owners decided to retire or sell; and some found remarkable ways to adapt.

A story from reporter James D. Watts Jr. profiled how many local chefs and owners got through that difficult time.

A few entrepreneurs took a gamble and opened or bought a restaurant, such as Angella Elwell, who bought Margaret’s German Restaurant. It takes a great deal of optimism, work and drive to put in that type of investment.

Many owners demonstrated creativity when shutdowns began, quickly shifting to curbside delivery and using online ordering. They sought help when offered, including the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Rob Aloisio of Mondo’s Ristorante Italiano immediately bought as many takeout containers possible and reconfigured space for staff to accommodate what turned out to be a tripling of the takeout business.

“The pandemic really created a new business model,” Aloisio said.

Because no one knew how long the shutdowns would last, it took some faith that the changes would have staying power.

Frank Willis of Alpha Grill immediately turned to curbside, already having experience with a food truck. He expanded the client base by using two delivery companies to meet demand. He did well enough to add to a more accessible location at 6670 S. Lewis Ave.

“We were able to do pretty well during that time. And that’s what makes all this a little bittersweet, because a lot of people we know in the business weren’t able to adapt, and they’re not around anymore. I like to see everybody do well, you know?” Willis said.

Customers also want to see everyone in the food industry do well. That has been on display throughout the public health crisis.

Diners opting for carry out or delivery would tip 50% or even 100% of the check. Some customers would donate items needed by staff or give a monetary gift to help the restaurant stay afloat.

Everyone is doing what they can to keep local eateries in business. This isn’t surprising.

Tulsans know a vibrant restaurant scene is critical to the overall quality of life and uniqueness of the city. The depth of cuisine reflects a growing diversity of people and palates.

The restaurant business is rebounding, but it is doing so with caution and preparedness.

