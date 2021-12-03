Editorial: Tulsa Remote was a gamble that is paying off

That bet is paying off so far, bringing in nearly 600 new jobs to Tulsa and adding about $62 million in earnings to the local economy, according to a study from the Washington, D.C.-based Economic Innovation Group.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation is the force behind the program, embracing the idea after discovering 70% of Teach for America educators in Tulsa stayed after their two-year commitment ended. That was much larger than other cities in the program.

Many of those educators are working as administrators, nonprofit leaders or in other public service jobs.

The Tulsa Remote investment has been a good one. For every $1 GKFF has spent on the program, it has generated $13.77 in local income, the study found.

But, it’s about more than the economic gain. There’s a nice national buzz about Tulsa, a boost in its reputation and bust of stereotypes.

Since 2017, media coverage of Tulsa has generated positive descriptions such as “thriving,” “diverse,” “opportunity” and “development” in more than 38,000 stories, the study found. Tulsa Remote was mentioned in more than 140 online and print stories.