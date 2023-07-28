The circus brought to Tulsa recently by State Superintendent Ryan Walters attracted bad behavior tinkering on the edge of violence. It’s typical for his traveling culture war crusade.

Nothing about the hastily called July 21 press conference improved education or advanced public discourse. It attracted his supporters and protestors and led to shoving, yelling and loud bullhorns, and even an 82-year-old woman allegedly spitting on others.

The issue is whether Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley was appropriate in going off script at the East Central High School graduation ceremony to give a 20-second Christian prayer.

Superintendent Deborah Gist said she contacted board members before they conferred diplomas about avoiding prayer, citing laws and court precedents. The board members while in that capacity act as government representatives.

At a minimum, Ashley showed poor judgment, and at worst she may have violated the law. She ignored the superintendent’s recommendation and did not consider how those in attendance who do not share her religious beliefs would feel. She used the opportunity to proselytize.

TPS students are among the most diverse in the state. Many religions are legally expressed daily in schools by students, from Christian fellowship groups to classrooms turned into prayer rooms for Muslims.

Constituents complained at public board meetings about Ashley’s prayer, with one student being jeered by Ashley’s supporters in attendance.

TPS board President Stacey Woolley and Gist sent a letter to Ashley admonishing her decision to lead a public prayer in her board role, asking not to do that again. They again included legal citations.

Walters jumped into the middle of this, claiming that Ashley’s religious liberties were violated by the reprimands. Nonsense.

No disciplinary action was taken. No board vote of no confidence has been held. No committee assignments were lost. Her only consequence has been public criticism, something she invited. Ashley is no victim.

That doesn’t matter to Walters, who is seeking to downgrade TPS’ accreditation. He already led a first hit to its accreditation last year based on a claim later proved to be false.

Facts don’t appear to matter to him, but the accreditation damage is dangerous. If Walters is successful in ultimately pulling accreditation, Tulsa Public Schools will close.

Think of the consequences to the students, families, neighborhoods and city if that happens. For people who are not in the Tulsa district, do not think you have immunity from this type of targeting.

Walters’ end goal in his war against TPS is unclear. But the path so far has only spread misinformation.

Cooler heads must prevail.

We urge Ashley to drop the political posturing and focus on serving her constituents. She has not shown to be prepared for meetings and often votes against everything from approving routine minutes to hiring teachers. She told a conservative group last year that her goal is to disrupt the administration’s “agenda.”

Those who want information should talk to public school employees and parents. Turn off the national television talking heads. Stop believing rhetoric from politicians.

Volunteer in the neighborhood public schools. Find out their needs firsthand. Be part of the solution, not the mob.