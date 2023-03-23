After needlessly delaying a decision to fill an empty seat on the Tulsa Public Schools Board, members cut through the dysfunction last week to ensure District 2 residents are represented.

The turmoil around the appointment has been an embarrassment and laid bare how some members are led by bias and political ideology. Still, we appreciate the members finally doing their job in making the appointment.

Diamond Marshall, 24, was sworn in as a board member last week to represent the district that includes seven elementary schools, Carver Middle School, Booker T. Washington High School and Will Rogers College Middle and High School. She is a former teacher and field organizer for the Terence Crutcher Foundation.

TPS members approving Marshall were John Croisant, Jerry Griffin, Susan Lamkin and Stacey Woolley. Those opposed were Jennettie Marshall and E'Lena Ashley.

The board has been mired in chaos for about a year, coinciding with an uptick in meeting attendance by some conservative fringe groups pushing wedge issues. Many of those in the group do not have children in Tulsa schools or live in the city.

Approving items for the basic operations of the district has been a struggle as personal squabbles and an irresponsible lack of preparation by some members surfaced. It only worsened after District 2 representative Judith Barba Perez resigned due to personal reasons.

School board members unable to finish their terms happens regularly across the state. Existing board members are tasked to find a replacement within 60 days. Typically, interested residents apply, and the board makes a choice.

Instead, attempts to fill the District 2 seat failed at three previous meetings, two ended with a 3-3 tied and one didn't have quorum. District 2 residents arrived at meetings begging the board to choose a candidate. The only public comments opposing any appointment were from patrons outside District 2.

The seat remained open for 56 days. In that time, at least one other area school board filled vacant seats without drama, showing this is usually not a difficult process.

Had the board not appointed Diamond Marshall, it would have forced a special election at a cost of at least $30,000 to taxpayers. And, it still would have been followed by an election next year.

It is critical students, families and residents in all of TPS have a voice on the board. We congratulate Diamond Marshall on the confirmation and encourage her to govern with open and independent thought.

We hope with this appointment board members will set aside differences and find shared goals. We also hope this inspires more residents to pay attention to school board races and go vote.