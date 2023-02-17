Related content Opinion: Three TPS board members cause deliberate chaos

Business at Tulsa Public Schools has effectually come to a halt due to the board’s inability to get along. It’s poor governance and a bad example to kids that will have long-term implications.

This dysfunction plays into the rhetoric targeting TPS by anti-public education activists. Some board members are listening more to outside groups than to their own constituents and the schools they represent.

At last week’s board meeting, members couldn’t even approve minutes from the previous meeting due to a 3-3 tie.

The board was not able to amend existing contracts to potentially fill 74 vacant custodian jobs and 65 vacant child nutrition worker positions, failed to approve agreements with the University of Oklahoma and Northeastern State University, and evoked fringe talking points when stopping passage of a civics program. All those ended with a 3-3 vote on the consent agenda.

Board members at the same meeting failed to fill the District 2 seat, which is open after the resignation of Judith Barba Perez. Surrounding school boards have appointed members to vacated seats without incident.

Yet, after 20 original applicants, the two finalists included Quinton Brown, who has a felony conviction and was once banned from Booker T. Washington High School for threatening staff. The felony makes him ineligible. The other candidate, Sharita Pratt, is eligible. But although a Broken Arrow man says she has a misdemeanor from at least 10 years ago, it has been expunged. Legally, she has no convictions.

In a confrontation between the two after the meeting, it became known that the man had showed up at Pratt’s home — she says in an attempt to intimidate her into withdrawing from consideration for the seat. That kind of harassment is unacceptable.

A motion for the board to remove the candidate vote from the agenda stalled at 3-3. A motion later to appoint Pratt failed 3-3.

The voting blocs have been set for months: Stacey Woolley, John Croisant and Susan Lamkin on one side and Jerry Griffin, E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshall on the other.

Last August, Griffin, Ashley and Marshall walked out in the middle of a meeting. Ashley told a conservative group that her goal is to disrupt the administration’s “agenda,” and she often hasn’t been prepared for meeting discussions.

This kind of irresponsible leadership must end. It is possible to have respectful disagreements without eroding trust with the public and area partners.

The NSU and OU agreements are for graduate students to be on TPS campuses getting experience in counseling and social work, which also benefits Tulsa Public Schools. With passage of the agreements effectively denied, the universities may look elsewhere for more reliable partners and dissuade other institutions from considering TPS for innovative programs.

By not extending a contract with staffing agencies, TPS will further lag in finding workers, thus harming students and employees who need a fully staffed school. Potential employees may not want to work under such a chaotic board.

We ask the board members to check their attitudes at the door and find a way to cooperate with others. Ask whether their votes are to disrupt and stall or keep things operating.

Every day, TPS students are expected to get along with others of different backgrounds and ideologies as they learn. If they can do it, so can the board members who are elected to lead them.