Editorial: Tulsa police want a to keep an eye on crime and monitor public safety

The Tulsa Police Department is suggesting that the city invest in a real-time crime information center, including a network of closed circuit cameras to keep an eye on the city.
Some will be skeptical about the idea, but we think it could be an important force multiplier for our limited Police Department and a deterrent to crime.
Research on video surveillance as a means of crime prevention has shown mixed results, but cameras have had an important role in some high profile cases. Famously, video from a security camera was critical in the identification of the suspects in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Police point out that in addition to making potential criminals think twice about what they are considering, cameras would be a valuable public safety tool in general. For example, during heavy rainfalls, police could monitor flooding without sending in personnel.
The time is propitious because federal American Rescue Plan Act money could be used to make the initial investment.
If you think you’re not already being watched, you’re wrong. Monitoring cameras are ubiquitous in modern life. ATMs, convenience stores, most businesses and many private homes have lenses trained on the world constantly. And the federal government has satellites that are able to watch terrestrial events with remarkable acuity.
We understand civil liberty concerns with taking the next step, putting surveillance in the hands of local people with guns and badges.
The vast majority of the people captured on police cameras will be innocent citizens committing no crimes. To some, it is inappropriate and counter to the spirit of the First Amendment for the government to be tracking their movements.
Also, many Black Tulsans have abiding distrust in police regarding issues of targeting — men pulled over for Driving While Black. Police cameras posted in minority neighborhoods could easily be taken as more of the same.
That’s why TPD will need to be careful to locate cameras on the basis of public safety and public opinion.
That is all to say that Tulsans may need some convincing before they will go for this proposal.
But we believe most Tulsans are concerned about crime and want to give police as many tools as possible to prevent and solve it. With adequate safeguards to make sure the system is used accountably, the plan can make the most of our tax dollars.