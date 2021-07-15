Editorial: Tulsa police want a to keep an eye on crime and monitor public safety

We understand civil liberty concerns with taking the next step, putting surveillance in the hands of local people with guns and badges.

The vast majority of the people captured on police cameras will be innocent citizens committing no crimes. To some, it is inappropriate and counter to the spirit of the First Amendment for the government to be tracking their movements.

Also, many Black Tulsans have abiding distrust in police regarding issues of targeting — men pulled over for Driving While Black. Police cameras posted in minority neighborhoods could easily be taken as more of the same.

That’s why TPD will need to be careful to locate cameras on the basis of public safety and public opinion.

That is all to say that Tulsans may need some convincing before they will go for this proposal.

But we believe most Tulsans are concerned about crime and want to give police as many tools as possible to prevent and solve it. With adequate safeguards to make sure the system is used accountably, the plan can make the most of our tax dollars.

