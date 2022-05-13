Editorial: Tulsa Police must change culture for public safety progress

An independent look at how the Tulsa Police Department is implementing community policing shows a lot of work ahead.

The research firm CNA released an evaluation that found disconnects with marginalized communities and problems with communication and transparency. It focused on a need to change the culture of the department.

This was a collaborative effort between TPD and the city. The goal was to get a diverse range of input from officers and residents to identify what community policing should look like and develop a roadmap to get there.

Many of the results have popped up in earlier reports such as the Equality Indicators. Among the highlights:

• Many community members expressed frustration, saying they know very little about the department’s decisions and changes, and they would like to see more transparency;

• The creation of community advisory boards is an important step forward, but the boards lack community leadership and transparency;

• TPD’s performance evaluation system does not currently reflect the principles and practices of collaborative policing;

• TPD can use technology solutions to benefit community policing efforts;

• TPD does not have an accessible, searchable website to provide information to the public;

• Many officers do not see community policing as part of their job. Community members said officers do not engage in enough casual, non-enforcement interactions with the community;

• TPD has a wide range of training courses relevant to community policing but lacks an overall vision and process to fully integrate training;

The report found TPD made progress in areas including support for crime victims, Hispanic community relationships, body camera usage and creation of the Community Engagement Unit. It also complimented the Tulsa Sobering Center jail diversion program.

Of significant concern are trust disparities among different communities. Details showed 68% of Black respondents and 52% of Native American participants had "little or no faith" in TPD.

In addition, TPD was viewed as having negative relations with communities of immigrants, Hispanics, LGBTQ+ people, non-English speakers, homeless people, people with disabilities, youth and those with mental health disorders.

The only communities the police were viewed as having a positive relationship with were religious groups, white people and people over 65 years old.

TPD cannot let this status quo continue, or the environment will worsen. Too many reports end up gathering dust on a shelf. For the safety of officers and the public, the 54 recommendations put forth ought to be taken seriously.

Some of those changes will be welcomed and easier to implement, like adding more foot patrols, improving databases, updating social media communications and enhancing officer wellbeing programs.

Others will be harder for officers to embrace, such as conducting a racial bias audit, improving transparency in the complaint process, bolstering community input through the civilian advisory boards and amending its use-of-force policy.

Change won't happen quickly, but it must happen. Tulsa is a diversifying city, and everyone must have trust in our police force.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.