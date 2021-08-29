Editorial: Tulsa Police face unprecedented levels of violent crimes

In response, police have refocused specialty units and patrols to areas of concern, although those efforts have been frustrated by city computer problems and the widespread nature of the shootings.

Franklin complains that police are having problems holding people in jail on relatively minor charges and that arrested juveniles go out and cause greater problems. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler somehow ties the problem to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and recent reform-oriented legislation that reduced felony standards on property crimes and minor drug possession.

Neither of Kunzweiler’s arguments make a great deal of sense. Violent crimes remain just as illegal as they ever were; only the responsibility for prosecution has changed. Voter-approved smart-on-crime laws were designed to create more space in prison for prosecutors to hold the most dangerous convicted criminals, not petty shoplifters and people caught with small amounts of drugs.

That should be an asset in fighting gun crimes. We’re disappointed that Kunzweiler doesn’t get that, or that he does get it but is willing to blame reform laws for unrelated violent crime.

If a handful of violent criminals with big guns are shooting at each other, everyone is at risk.