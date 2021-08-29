Editorial: Tulsa Police face unprecedented levels of violent crimes

Police say they are facing unprecedented levels of gun violence on the streets of Tulsa this summer.
Rival groups of young people with big guns and lots of ammunition have shot it out in incidents across the city, police say. The shootings have involved scores of shots from high-caliber, high-power rifles with high-capacity magazines, Chief Wendell Franklin says.
At a recent meeting with the Tulsa World Editorial Board, Franklin used a map of Tulsa to illustrate how the shootings have happened throughout the city. The map had red dots spread across its face, a brazen level of violence that Tulsans are unaccustomed to and want addressed effectively.
About 100 cartridge casings were recovered near 28th Street North and Boston Place, where Daquan Ratliff, 27, was shot. Ratliff was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Homicide detectives have said Ratliff likely was unarmed, and the sheer number of rounds fired suggests multiple shooters were involved.
Since the initial burst May 30, at least six of the city’s subsequent homicides appear to have ties to the feud, police say. The victims range in age from 18 to 49, and two of the six homicides remain unsolved.
In response, police have refocused specialty units and patrols to areas of concern, although those efforts have been frustrated by city computer problems and the widespread nature of the shootings.
Franklin complains that police are having problems holding people in jail on relatively minor charges and that arrested juveniles go out and cause greater problems. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler somehow ties the problem to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and recent reform-oriented legislation that reduced felony standards on property crimes and minor drug possession.
Neither of Kunzweiler’s arguments make a great deal of sense. Violent crimes remain just as illegal as they ever were; only the responsibility for prosecution has changed. Voter-approved smart-on-crime laws were designed to create more space in prison for prosecutors to hold the most dangerous convicted criminals, not petty shoplifters and people caught with small amounts of drugs.
That should be an asset in fighting gun crimes. We’re disappointed that Kunzweiler doesn’t get that, or that he does get it but is willing to blame reform laws for unrelated violent crime.
If a handful of violent criminals with big guns are shooting at each other, everyone is at risk.
Tulsa has the best-educated, hardest-working police force in Oklahoma, and we have confidence in its ability to address this problem and keep the city safe. While the proportion and severity of the crimes may be uniquely intense, no one has invented a new crime.