No positive changes occurred in pro-gun Oklahoma. Nothing has made it any safer in the past year.

The only change was more dead Oklahomans from gun violence.

In an interview with Tulsa World reporter Kevin Canfield last week, Franklin noted this lack of action: “People talk — the legislators talk about it — but nobody has put pen to paper and done anything to try and help curb this."

Every day Tulsa police respond to a report of a stolen gun from a vehicle. Some people who openly carry guns sometimes leave them unsecured and in sight in their vehicles, making for easy burglaries.

Franklin noted that the types and numbers of firearms, ammunition and other gun technology equals or outnumbers that of police. TPD is facing this while 160 officers short of a full force.

There continue to be problems with straw purchases — people with clean criminal records buying guns for people who by law are not allowed to have them.