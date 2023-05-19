Nearly a year ago, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin showed leadership in describing the city's illegal gun problem as the "wild, wild West" along with making suggestions on ways to make our community safer.
That was within two weeks of the June 1 mass shooting at Saint Francis that killed four innocent people before the shooter took his own life. It was one of 646 mass shootings last year; 227 had occurred so far this year through Thursday.
Mass killings aren't the only tragedies from firearms. There are gang wars, domestic violence, suicides, and random murders such as the two recent deaths in north Tulsa in a library and a convenience store by a single shooter.
These deaths aren't just caused by illegally obtained firearms. The ease and quickness by which people can get ahold of guns, irresponsible gun owners and mental illness are contributors, although mental illness has not been a consistent factor and shouldn't be stigmatized.
Franklin a year ago said the state’s “constitutional carry” law, straw purchases and “ghost guns” — untraceable weapons made from kits — were leading leading factors in the violence. He suggested shortening the time it takes the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to trace guns used in crimes; requiring individuals selling guns to follow the same gun registration practices as federally licensed firearms dealers; and mandating serial numbers on ghost guns.
He supported improvements in background checks and increased funding for mental health services, and he encouraged red flag laws in some situations.
No positive changes occurred in pro-gun Oklahoma. Nothing has made it any safer in the past year.
The only change was more dead Oklahomans from gun violence.
In an interview with Tulsa World reporter Kevin Canfield last week, Franklin noted this lack of action: “People talk — the legislators talk about it — but nobody has put pen to paper and done anything to try and help curb this."
Every day Tulsa police respond to a report of a stolen gun from a vehicle. Some people who openly carry guns sometimes leave them unsecured and in sight in their vehicles, making for easy burglaries.
Franklin noted that the types and numbers of firearms, ammunition and other gun technology equals or outnumbers that of police. TPD is facing this while 160 officers short of a full force.
There continue to be problems with straw purchases — people with clean criminal records buying guns for people who by law are not allowed to have them.
Responsible gun owners and more law enforcement need to speak out about the importance of gun safety and offer solutions to America's shameful gun violence epidemic.
The status quo is killing Americans. Gun violence has become the No. 1 cause of death among U.S. youth. Every location, every person in the country is at risk.
We appreciate and applaud Franklin's leadership on this matter. Politically, these truths are hard to tackle, but he is not a politician. He is a police officer with a frontline view of gun violence, seeking commonsense solutions to a deadly scourge.