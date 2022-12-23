Editorial: Tulsa on right track with housing, a point person needed as change champion

Since Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced an ambitious — and much needed — housing initiative last month, first steps have been taken. With so much happening, the city needs a single leader to emerge — and quickly.

The mayor launched the two-year $500 million Housing Challenge at the State of the City event in November to increase the city’s affordable, transitional, supportive and market-rate housing — all in short supply. This came after a pledge for the city to take a more active role in addressing the mounting homelessness crisis.

The way to prevent someone from being homeless is to provide a home. Some need supports for challenges in mental health or inconsistent employment. Some Tulsans are being priced out of homes and apartments to higher rents and out-of-state buyers and investors.

An undercurrent is substandard housing. Oklahoma lags in providing appropriate tenant rights, with lawmakers at a stalemate to update statutes. Some low-wage homeowners may be struggling with basic repairs.

Tulsa is not unique in facing problems in housing. Cities across the nation are grappling with how to provide shelter to the most vulnerable and how to have affordable housing options for working-class people.

The city’s housing challenges are not insurmountable at this point. Taking aggressive action now will save money in the future and provide a solid foundation for growth.

Regarding homelessness, Bynum appointed an 11-member task force to develop a long-term strategy. We encourage city officials to dig into the issue. But we’ve seen countless government task forces delay progress or have their recommendations shelved.

Tulsa cannot afford for that to happen. Fortunately, a wealth of data is already mined.

A Way Home for Tulsa is a consortium of more than 30 housing-related groups, and Housing Solutions has an online dashboard of statistics. Mental Health Association Oklahoma is a pioneer in providing housing for people with significant brain health disorders.

Before those, the Community Service Council convened nonprofits serving people who are homeless and was the data hub. Tulsa has experts with decades of experience in areas of housing and homelessness.

The Housing Challenge appears to rely heavily on private investors and funding outside the city budget. Developers will build what brings the highest return on investment. That has not been in lower- to moderate-income levels of housing affordability in Tulsa.

What the city has provided comes largely from federal grants. The Biden administration on Monday announced an aggressive plan — called All In — to reduce homelessness in the nation by 25% by 2025. It presents an opportunity for the city, along with tax credit type incentives.

Still, it may not be enough. Tulsa historically leans on philanthropy, nonprofits and private developers to fund social needs. That is unlike other cities, such as Denver and Houston, that dedicate local funds to housing expansion and homeless services.

Housing is a looming city problem, and all residents have a stake. Depending on generosity or the federal government isn’t going to fix this.

A lot of players are at the table, and it’s good for everyone to work from the same plan. But there needs to be a point person to push this effort, a person to serve as a champion for change.

We support Bynum in this effort and know Tulsa is up to the challenge.

Featured video: