Tulsa has, once again, been left out of plans to expand rail service in the state, with officials opting instead for an Oklahoma City-to-Kansas route.

While Oklahoma and Kansas officials say they are seeking federal approval to extend the Heartland Flyer passenger rail service from Oklahoma City north through Wichita to Newton, nothing is planned to connect the state's largest metro areas.

It's a shortsighted view of future infrastructure needs that neglects shifting transportation trends and climate change effects.

We understand the expense involved. In 2014, officials said it would take $223 million to get the Sooner Subdivision (a 100-mile rail line between Sapulpa and Midwest City) up to standards, according to a story from Tulsa World reporter Carmen Forman.

But $66 billion in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is designated specifically for rail. This is an unprecedented opportunity for Oklahoma to finally secure the funding necessary for a Tulsa-Oklahoma City line.

This is where our congressional delegation needs to do its job and obtain funds to link the state's most populated cities. State and city officials ought to pressuring federal officials to get this done.

Connectivity between Tulsa and Oklahoma City isn't just for convenience; it's critical to meet forecast mobility use. Emerging research shows that younger generations are driving less, opting for more cost-efficient, energy-efficient transportation.

The Federal Highway Administration in 2021 found that only 68% of 19-year-olds had a driver's license, compared to 90% in 1983. A Harris Poll with Protocol last year found millennials and Gen Z using public transportation significantly more often than older groups.

Some of this may be affordability; younger people are unable to pay for personal vehicles along with ballooning housing and education costs. Using train service would a fiscally responsible option. Plus, younger generations tend to be more environmentally conscious.

Oklahoma's metro areas need to be unified by rail. It would be a cost savings to residents, be better for long-term climate concerns and provide access to national rail routes.

Usage remains a question among transportation planners. Will Oklahomans embrace rail? It depends on the quality and cost of the service.

For regular travelers between the cities, it would reduce auto accidents and provide more time. Imagine reading, catching up on work or listening to a podcast instead of driving. No hassles of parking or fussing with highway traffic.

Oklahomans will always love their cars and taking to the open road, but we cannot rely solely on automobiles anymore. We cannot let pass the chance at federal funding for a Tulsa-Oklahoma City rail line.

We encourage our city, state and federal representatives to draw up plans for a Tulsa-Oklahoma City route and to pursue these one-time federal dollars to build it.