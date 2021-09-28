Editorial: Tulsa needed Vernon AME Pastor Robert Turner at this point in history

Vernon AME Pastor Robert Turner’s time in Tulsa has been brief at only four years, but his mark will loom large in the city’s history.

Turner recently announced that he is leaving Tulsa to take a position in Baltimore. He says he didn’t seek the job but is going to “follow God.” Rather than wish him a somber goodbye, we offer thanks for his service.

The job of a pastor isn’t easy or defined by a 40-hour work week. It’s an all-consuming passion driven by a desire to make the world a better place in the eyes of God, even for those who don’t have faith.

Turner pushed Tulsa to be better, often putting himself in front of angry crowds that occasionally hurled racist insults. He represented the city and its Black residents on national platforms, working to inspire change for the future and obtain justice for the past.

Tulsa isn’t where it needs to be in addressing racial divides found in the inequities in nearly every aspect of life, from housing to education to policing. There are lingering, generational-deep distrusts from the city’s history: the 1921 Race Massacre, harmful urban renewal projects and unfair practices in banking, health care and business.

Turner spent his energy getting Tulsans to face this reality experienced by his flock.