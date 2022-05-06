Editorial: Tulsa must do better for people who are aggressive and homeless

The heartbreaking attack on downtown worker Stephanie Pomeroy is a frustrating example of the failure in our health care, housing and legal systems for a specific subset of homeless people.

Not all people without shelter are aggressive or have brain health challenges. But a growing number falling into this category are more visible in Tulsa, particularly in the downtown and midtown areas.

It risks public safety and is inhumane to homeless people with the more severe mental health diagnoses.

Pomeroy works at the Hampton Inn & Suites and had experience interacting with homeless people. She knew some by their names.

But one day a man she didn’t know pulled his pants to his knees and sat at the curb. She went to ask him to move along. That’s all she remembers.

That man was 47-year-old Lacount Washington McClendon. Records show that he has had at least 30 interactions with law enforcement.

The earliest record is from December 1992 with felony charges for assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. A judge ordered him into mental health treatment at Eastern State Hospital in Vinita and dropped the charges.

After that, these are felony charges filed in Tulsa County District Court:

May 1996: beating or injuring a child. Case dismissed because a witness didn’t appear in court.

April 1998: robbery by force and a drug charge. Case dismissed for nonappearing witness.

December 1998: unlawful delivery of controlled drug. Pleaded guilty, sentenced to four years and $350 fine.

July 2004: possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. Judge orders him to Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita for mental health treatment. Later pleaded guilty to five-year suspended sentence and $850 fines.

December 2005: attempting to deliver a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and assault and battery on a police officer. He pleaded guilty to the drug charges, and the state dropped the assault charge. He was sentenced to four years and fined $1,125.

June 2010: assault and battery, larceny from a person and obstructing an officer. Charges dropped.

January 2011: dropping an object on a vehicle. Pleaded guilty and entered a specialty court but didn’t complete the program. He was sentenced to two years followed by nine months supervision upon release.

April 2014: trespass, obstructing an officer and false impersonation. Sentenced to one year in jail.

July 2015: assault with a dangerous weapon. Unprovoked, he threw a brick at a woman. Ordered into mental health treatment before accepting his guilty plea. Sentenced to six years and $750 in fines.

August 2015: placed bodily fluids on government worker. Sentenced to six years and $750 in fines.

September 2021: indecent exposure. Sentenced to one year and fined about $990.

On March 23, McClendon was found stomping Pomeroy’s head into the sidewalk until strangers intervened. She was left bleeding with a concussion and broken facial bones. He pleaded guilty and received a 20-year sentence.

Those earlier sentences didn’t mean he served the full time, and bench warrants were issued for each case for nonpayment of fines. Nothing helped him.

The attack was preventable, but not with what Tulsa and Oklahoma have to offer now. The programs we have are not catching this population with difficult needs.

We can do better, but must be honest about the problem.

