Editorial: Tulsa MSA is at 1 million and growing

News that the Tulsa metropolitan area’s population had stepped over the 1 million mark is more than just an issue of local pride.
Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau put the seven-county Tulsa Metropolitan Service Area population for July 1 at 1,006,411, 0.7% more than the estimate for 2019. Some 657,589 of those people were in Tulsa County.
Officials at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, City Hall and the regional planning office agree that 1 million people is the starting line for a lot of economic development opportunities.
That could mean manufacturers that are only interested in locating in areas with sufficient workforce to supply their needs.
Or it could mean retailers that are only interested in sites in major population centers with sufficient marketplace power.
Attracting new jobs and businesses isn’t just about population. You still have to have the right economic conditions and a setting that economic prospects want to live in.
But once you have the population foundation, you’re at least in the game. The Tulsa area has a lot going for it with prospects, including a low cost of living, easy commuting times, central location and the economic power of tribal partners.
The Census Bureau’s estimate puts the Tulsa MSA as the 54th largest market in the nation, in the same league as the areas around Fresno, California; Tucson, Arizona and Rochester, New York.
The eight-county Oklahoma City metropolitan statistical area is the state’s largest with 1,425,375 people. The state also has the Lawton MSA and part of the Fort Smith MSA.
In addition to natural growth and immigration, there’s reason to suspect the Tulsa MSA may grow more soon.
The federal government currently includes Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers and Wagoner counties in one metropolitan area.
Based on urbanization and commuting patterns, Mayes and Washington counties could be added in coming years, which would mean an addition of more than 90,000 people to the MSA count.
We were proud of the Tulsa area before it joined the million-person club. This news gives us another brag point, and, potentially, momentum toward even more growth.