Editorial: Tulsa MSA is at 1 million and growing

News that the Tulsa metropolitan area’s population had stepped over the 1 million mark is more than just an issue of local pride.

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau put the seven-county Tulsa Metropolitan Service Area population for July 1 at 1,006,411, 0.7% more than the estimate for 2019. Some 657,589 of those people were in Tulsa County.

Officials at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, City Hall and the regional planning office agree that 1 million people is the starting line for a lot of economic development opportunities.

That could mean manufacturers that are only interested in locating in areas with sufficient workforce to supply their needs.

Or it could mean retailers that are only interested in sites in major population centers with sufficient marketplace power.

Attracting new jobs and businesses isn’t just about population. You still have to have the right economic conditions and a setting that economic prospects want to live in.