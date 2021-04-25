 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposes a prudent budget in uncertain times, but still targets priorities for improvement
0 comments

Editorial: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposes a prudent budget in uncertain times, but still targets priorities for improvement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor G.T. Bynum (copy) (copy)

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed a $799.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

There's a lot of good to be said about Mayor G.T. Bynum's proposed $799.4 million 2022 budget.

It's balanced, doesn't need any tax increases and doesn't rely on unsustainable federal relief money.

It increases the city's Rainy Day fund savings by $4 million.

It includes pay raises for deserving city employees and doesn't plan for any layoffs. Furloughs, hiring freezes and travel bans, which were part of the necessary steps to get through the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, won't be repeated.

It avoids other budget-cutting tactics use in previous tough times, including pool closings and insufficient mowing of city property.

It plans for needed areas of progress: Replacement of the city's animal shelter and a new police records management system. The Parks Department day camp program will expand.

It includes an expansion of the city's Community Response Team, which assists people in mental health crises, to five days a week.

It replaces aging fire equipment.

It adds public liaisons to make the Municipal Court process less difficult for citizens. 

It continues progress on neighborhood street lighting.

It continues progress on city street maintenance.

It has no increases in water and trash rates. Sewer and storm water rates will rise but only by 3%, instead of the previously anticipated 7%.

And, it was put together by the mayor in a consultative process with city councilors.

All of that is for the good. 

The biggest problem in the proposed budget — and Bynum makes it clear that it bothers him, too — is that it doesn't continue progress in expanding the Tulsa police and fire departments.

While the city isn't breaking faith with voters, beefing up the police and fire departments were a driving issue in the 2016 Vision extension vote, which dedicated a portion of the tax to public safety. 

The previous two years the city has budgeted for 90-person police academy classes to increase TPD manpower. That isn't in the plans this year, but remains on the table for next year.

The Tulsa City Council has through the end of June to consider the budget and to hear from the public. That input is important, and changes are not only possible, but should be welcome as part of the democratic process.

But Bynum has given the city an excellent place to start from: A cautious budget proposal in uncertain times that includes high priority targets for improvement and maintenance of critical city services.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene readers the April 26 Tulsa World editorial, "Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposes a prudent budget in uncertain times, but still targets priorities for improvement"
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: SB 838 would allow taxpayers to secure base funding for police, fire and emergency medical services
Editorial

Editorial: SB 838 would allow taxpayers to secure base funding for police, fire and emergency medical services

  • Updated

If approved, SB 838 would allow cities to fund some police, fire or emergency medical services costs with a property tax of up to 5 mills. That would leave the municipal sales tax revenue to fund any remainder of public safety costs and other city services, such as parks, public transportation and animal welfare. It also would allow the city to try more innovative public service efforts, such increased availability of mental health crisis teams.

Editorial: Chauvin case leaves underlying problems exposed, unresolved
Editorial

Editorial: Chauvin case leaves underlying problems exposed, unresolved

  • Updated

Faced with overwhelming videotaped evidence and the testimony of undisputed experts, the Chauvin jury came back with three convictions. We're thankful that events in Minneapolis were greeted with celebrations instead of civil disturbance, the editorial says. The world remained calm ... until next time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News