Editorial: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposes a prudent budget in uncertain times, but still targets priorities for improvement

It continues progress on city street maintenance.

It has no increases in water and trash rates. Sewer and storm water rates will rise but only by 3%, instead of the previously anticipated 7%.

And, it was put together by the mayor in a consultative process with city councilors.

All of that is for the good.

The biggest problem in the proposed budget — and Bynum makes it clear that it bothers him, too — is that it doesn't continue progress in expanding the Tulsa police and fire departments.

While the city isn't breaking faith with voters, beefing up the police and fire departments were a driving issue in the 2016 Vision extension vote, which dedicated a portion of the tax to public safety.

The previous two years the city has budgeted for 90-person police academy classes to increase TPD manpower. That isn't in the plans this year, but remains on the table for next year.

The Tulsa City Council has through the end of June to consider the budget and to hear from the public. That input is important, and changes are not only possible, but should be welcome as part of the democratic process.