Editorial: Tulsa leaders propose new names for Veterans Park and Centennial Park

The name Dream Keepers comes from an annual award given by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission to citizens who exemplify strong character and have made a difference in their dedication to public service.

“We want to properly honor two communities without which we would not exist,” Bynum said in announcing the proposal. “Not only will the parks’ names be a way for us to show our appreciation, but we hope, in both cases, these parks become a centerpiece for cultural activities, celebrations and educational programs in the future.”

The plan requires the approval of the Parks Board and City Council to take effect

Native American and veteran leaders have spoken in favor of the idea, but the Park Board and City Council would be wise to give the idea time for others to express their opinions.