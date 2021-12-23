Editorial: Tulsa in a good position to gauge pandemic affect with Equality Indicators report

The large takeaways were slips in progress, but some individual indicators show neutral movement or improvement, such as in home purchase loan denials by race. Most indicators went backward.

An upside is that the city isn’t back where it started; it is still better than in 2018. That’s a signal the programs and changes made toward a more inclusive city have staying power. Tulsa has the power to offer equitable opportunities and be ready for the next public emergency.

“COVID-19 has certainly impacted Tulsa in ways we are working to address. Tulsans are resilient, and I’m confident in our collective work to improve outcomes and individual and family stability,” stated Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The indicators don’t always put Tulsa in a great light, but ignoring what’s going wrong doesn’t improve cities. Bynum’s dedication to having a data-driven approach to shoring up inequities has been a worthy and important change in governance.

The pandemic is ongoing and the full consequences likely won’t be known for years. Tulsa’s continued embrace of tracking these indicators will go far in recovery.

