Editorial: Tulsa in a good position to gauge pandemic affect with Equality Indicators report

The Tulsa Equality Indicators confirmed what many already knew: The pandemic widened the existing gaps in housing, education, economic opportunities, services, justice and public health.
It’s concerning any time people are being left behind. But, Tulsa fortunately has been collecting data on 54 indicators of community wellbeing since 2018. The report gives the city a map to target areas with unfair treatment toward certain groups of residents.
The pandemic’s devastation prompted the addition of the COVID-19 Survey Impact Report for a deeper dive into the virus effects.
It found vulnerable populations were particularly hit hard during the pandemic. Local organizations are serving immigrant needs, but many immigrants still couldn’t access timely COVID-19 information in their preferred language.
Feelings of isolation were felt by 40% of racial and ethnic respondents and nearly half reported needing brain health services. For immigrants, 44% reported isolation with two-thirds saying they had mental health needs.
More than one-third of both groups say they had difficulty obtaining treatment.
The large takeaways were slips in progress, but some individual indicators show neutral movement or improvement, such as in home purchase loan denials by race. Most indicators went backward.
An upside is that the city isn’t back where it started; it is still better than in 2018. That’s a signal the programs and changes made toward a more inclusive city have staying power. Tulsa has the power to offer equitable opportunities and be ready for the next public emergency.
“COVID-19 has certainly impacted Tulsa in ways we are working to address. Tulsans are resilient, and I’m confident in our collective work to improve outcomes and individual and family stability,” stated Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
The indicators don’t always put Tulsa in a great light, but ignoring what’s going wrong doesn’t improve cities. Bynum’s dedication to having a data-driven approach to shoring up inequities has been a worthy and important change in governance.
The pandemic is ongoing and the full consequences likely won’t be known for years. Tulsa’s continued embrace of tracking these indicators will go far in recovery.
Featured video: