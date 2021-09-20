Editorial: Tulsa hasn't made enough change since Terence Crutcher's death five years ago

Police transparency and oversight became the highest priority among activists.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed an Office of Independent Monitor that was never fully supported by the Fraternal Order of Police and was eventually dropped after pushback from some city councilors and advocates who wanted more authority given to the monitor.

After each side dug in, nothing was done, despite ongoing public demands for change.

When Chief Wendell Franklin was hired last year, he introduced an internal use-of-force review board and restarted community advisory boards, chosen by the Crime Prevention Network. It’s a start, but a far cry from independent oversight and auditing.

The city created a Resilient Tulsa strategy to address racial disparities found in the annual Equality Indicators reports that began in 2018. Those measure areas around race and ethnicity, such as home ownership, educational achievement and types of neighborhood businesses.

The mayor deserves credit for publishing data that don’t reflect well on the city. We can’t fix problems that we haven’t completely uncovered.

We have this now and need interventions. A team is in place to do that, and we look forward to seeing those programs.