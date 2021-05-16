Editorial: Tulsa has solved big problems and can do so with homelessness

After two years of intensely studying the roots of Tulsa’s homeless population, advocates know the priority and most significant solution: housing.
Thousands of Tulsans have no permanent home, a drag on our city’s self-image, public health and economic growth.
But this is a problem we can solve. We know how. The remedy to homelessness is providing homes.
Tulsa needs more affordable and low-income housing to serve a spectrum of needs from multi-children families facing misfortune to single adults with mental health needs. Right now, the city needs about 4,000 units to house all the Tulsans living without permanent shelter.
The number was derived through the data collection centralized at the nonprofit Housing Solutions, the lead agency to implement the city’s strategic housing plan.
Tulsa’s approach to addressing homelessness has shifted through the decades as shelters expanded and programs targeted niche populations such as families, veterans or those needing different levels of supportive care.
In 2019, a yearlong, citywide effort brought together more than 300 people to create an updated affordable housing plan, A Way Home for Tulsa. It brought in institutions that had been missing, such as health care and higher education. Housing Solutions was started from this effort.
The city’s strategic plan provides steps and goals from prevention to housing placement. The problem is there isn’t enough housing.
Again, this is a solvable problem.
Tulsa has tackled big obstacles before and can do so again. It’s a matter of civic pride and a moral responsibility to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring in our city.
Smart, community-minded people can come together to create the needed 4,000 units. It starts with property owners and neighbors willing to work at providing options for low-income and market-rate renters.
It’s a model already proven successful, most notably with Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s housing units scattered throughout the city for decades. The nonprofit took small complexes on the edge of blight and turned them into well-maintained, well-staffed properties.
The association built the Yale Avenue Apartments in 2010 as permanent, supportive housing at 4650 E. Admiral Place despite initial neighborhood pushback. Original worries have not panned out, and some critics have became advocates.
The Mental Health Association Oklahoma properties show several benefits including a reduction in homelessness, an economic boon to surrounding businesses and reduction of crime in those areas. Simply, they are good neighbors.
The resources are there. The city has plenty of open land and empty buildings that would be well suited to housing for people who need homes.
Existing economic, leveraging various government tax programs and nonprofit assistance, will allow property owners to turn a market-rate profit and provide housing for lower- to middle-income residents. That aligns business value with social values.
Housing Solutions has done much in a short two years, but it needs dedicated private partners to push into real change.
Tulsans have always shown an innovative spirit and can meet this challenge, and this is no different.
Featured video: