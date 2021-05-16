Editorial: Tulsa has solved big problems and can do so with homelessness

After two years of intensely studying the roots of Tulsa’s homeless population, advocates know the priority and most significant solution: housing.

Thousands of Tulsans have no permanent home, a drag on our city’s self-image, public health and economic growth.

But this is a problem we can solve. We know how. The remedy to homelessness is providing homes.

Tulsa needs more affordable and low-income housing to serve a spectrum of needs from multi-children families facing misfortune to single adults with mental health needs. Right now, the city needs about 4,000 units to house all the Tulsans living without permanent shelter.

The number was derived through the data collection centralized at the nonprofit Housing Solutions, the lead agency to implement the city’s strategic housing plan.

Tulsa’s approach to addressing homelessness has shifted through the decades as shelters expanded and programs targeted niche populations such as families, veterans or those needing different levels of supportive care.