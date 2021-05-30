Editorial: Tulsa has much to apologize for in the 1921 race massacre and what happened afterward

With code and authority, the city frustrated the rebuilding of Greenwood. The business elite cooperated.

Insurance claims were refused.

No reparations were made.

History was whitewashed. Schools ignored the race massacre for decades. Generations of white Tulsans graduated from public schools unaware of the events of 1921.

Such a cover-up can be read either of two ways, neither exculpatory. Either the white citizens of Tulsa recognized the horrific wrong, and intentionally hid the evidence, or they were so immune to the sufferings of others — if the others were Black — that they could naturally stifle any consideration of it. We suspect there were strong doses of both at work.

Thus, the fires of the massacre became unredeemed ashes.

The failure to change: Shame should have led to reform, but it did not.

The racism of 1921 Tulsa was perpetuated in statute and behavior.

Until forced by courts and federal law to recognize Black Americans as full citizens, Oklahoma and Tulsa continued for decades to treat them as something less.